 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Commonwealth Games


Tony Dodds added to triathlon Commonwealth Games team after appealing exclusion

share

Source:

NZN

Olympic triathlete Tony Dodds has been added to the New Zealand team for the Commonwealth Games after appealing his initial exclusion.

New Zealand's Tony Dodds. Rio Olympic Games 2016 Men's Triathlon. Photo: www.photosport.nz

Tony Dodds midrace at the Rio Olympics.

Source: Photosport

The New Zealand Olympic Committee announced it had added Dodds to the five athletes unveiled in November to contest the individual and team relay events at the Gold Coast Games.

Dodds vented displeasure at his November omission and said that he would mount an appeal.

The 30-year-old joins Ryan Sissons and Tayler Reid as men's representatives while Andrea Hewitt, Rebecca Spence, and Nicole van der Kaay are in the women's race.

There was no mention of the appeal process in an NZOC release on Wednesday.

Triathlon New Zealand high performance director Mark Elliott says he is pleased with Dodds' "focus and efforts".

"Tony had challenges at the end of last season including a significant injury which had him out of competition," Elliott said.

"To his credit he fully committed to a strong rehabilitation program and trained with great focus over these last three months.

"It's great to see that application and focus be rewarded with selection to the team."

Wanaka athlete Dodds was 10th in the men's race at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and part of the team were fifth in the mixed relay.

The 30-year-old followed that with a 21st placing at the Rio Olympics.

He said he was feeling positive about his prospects.

"The training I've been doing has made me really strong and injury-free."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

00:39
2
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

World Rugby admits TMO made mistake in ruling against crucial Welsh try during Six Nations clash with England

3
Scott Robertson says that his team's plan against the Lions worked in the 25-17 win.

Canterbury Rugby, Crusaders buy into new US rugby team set to compete in inaugural North America competition

00:15
4
The Blacks Caps skipper scored 72 off 46 balls in his Wellington innings.

Kane Williamson admits 'a bit of luck' involved in huge T20 innings against England

5
Robbie Manson (Wairau RC) NZ Mens single scull racing the qualification heat at WCIII on the Rotsee, Lucerne, Switzerland, Friday 7th July 2017 © Copyright Steve McArthur / www.photosport.nz

Robbie Manson, Mahe Drysdale set up another single sculls showdown after winning heats at Lake Karapiro

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

National leadership race LIVE: 'I can beat her' - Judith Collins on battling Jacinda Ardern if elected National's leader

Find out which National MPs are vying for the top spot after English's resignation.


Fletcher Building sign and logo

Construction giant Fletcher Building announce $660m expected loss, Sir Ralph Norris resigns as chairman

None of the company's shareholders will get an interim dividend.

01:13
With National kicked out of power, questions are inevitably being asked about Bill English's next move.

Is Judith Collins the right person to lead National into the next election?

There's fierce competition but Crusher tells NZ, "I'm that person".

01:15
The Jacinda-effect claims another victim with Mr English deciding he’s not the man to lead National forward.

Opinion: Biggest challenge facing National Party's eventual new leader will be the Jacinda Ardern political juggernaut

When it comes to leadership aspirants, National doesn't lack for quantity, it lacks for quality, writes John Armstrong.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 