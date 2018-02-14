Tony Dodds added to triathlon Commonwealth Games team after appealing exclusion

Olympic triathlete Tony Dodds has been added to the New Zealand team for the Commonwealth Games after appealing his initial exclusion.

Tony Dodds midrace at the Rio Olympics. Source: Photosport

The New Zealand Olympic Committee announced it had added Dodds to the five athletes unveiled in November to contest the individual and team relay events at the Gold Coast Games.

Dodds vented displeasure at his November omission and said that he would mount an appeal.

The 30-year-old joins Ryan Sissons and Tayler Reid as men's representatives while Andrea Hewitt, Rebecca Spence, and Nicole van der Kaay are in the women's race.

There was no mention of the appeal process in an NZOC release on Wednesday.

Triathlon New Zealand high performance director Mark Elliott says he is pleased with Dodds' "focus and efforts".

"Tony had challenges at the end of last season including a significant injury which had him out of competition," Elliott said.

"To his credit he fully committed to a strong rehabilitation program and trained with great focus over these last three months.

"It's great to see that application and focus be rewarded with selection to the team."

Wanaka athlete Dodds was 10th in the men's race at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and part of the team were fifth in the mixed relay.

The 30-year-old followed that with a 21st placing at the Rio Olympics.

He said he was feeling positive about his prospects.