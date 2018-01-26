'There's good competition here' - Bowls experience to the fore in Commonwealth Games team

An experienced 10-strong New Zealand bowls team has been named to contest the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

Tayla Bruce and Shannon McIlroy named in New Zealand's bowls team to compete at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Source: Photosport

Leading the squad is defending Commonwealth Games singles champion Jo Edwards, who will be attending her fourth Games.

While Tayla Bruce, Katelyn Inch and Mike Nagy will be making their Commonwealth Games debuts, the remainder of the Kiwi team has plenty of experience.

Ali Forsyth, Blake Signal, Paul Girdler, world singles champion Shannon McIlroy, Mandy Boyd, Val Smith and Edwards all have previous Commonwealth Games experience to draw on.

Boyd won bronze with Smith in the women's fours in Glasgow four years ago, with Smith also taking silver in New Delhi 2010.

Edwards, 47, has pairs gold from Manchester in 2002 as well as the Glasgow singles title.

She lives in Brisbane and has been training at the Broadbeach Bowls Club, where lawn bowls will be contested during the Games.

Jo Edwards

"The greens on the Gold Coast are different to home, so it doesn't do any harm being based here and getting to know them," Edwards said.

"There's good competition here as well, so that's driving me and helping with preparation."

Forsyth has high expectations for the Gold Coast Games..

"The New Zealand team won seven medals out of a possible eight at the 2016 world championships, so that's given us a great deal of confidence," he said.

"I believe we can medal in close to all four of the men's events on the Gold Coast if we get on the greens as much as we can between now and April."

New Zealand bowls team:

Men: Ali Forsyth (fours, triples), Blake Signal (pairs, fours), Mike Nagy (triples, fours), Paul Girdler (triples, fours), Shannon McIlroy (singles, pairs).