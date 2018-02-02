 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Commonwealth Games


Teen pole-vaulter Olivia McTaggart joins brother in NZ Commonwealth Games team

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Upcoming teen pole-vaulter Olivia McTaggart has been selected in the track and field team to represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The 18-year-old will be heading to the Gold Coast Games with her brother Cameron.
Source: 1 NEWS

She is not the only McTaggart competing at the Games, with her brother already in the New Zealand weightlifting team to compete in the April Games.

"It was very proud brotherly-sister moment and he's been waiting for it. He was a bit sceptical because I hadn't got it for a while (call) it was actually this morning when I found out," said McTaggart.

"He always knew that I would be going and for us to both be going is really cool."

McTaggart said they were always destined to compete alongside each other on the world stage.

"We've been looking towards this moment ever since we were gymnasts, really little."

Watch FULL LIVE COVERAGE of the 21st Commonwealth Games free-to-air on TVNZ from April 4, 2018.

The 18-year-old said her parents were extremely proud of her and her brother’s selection in the team.

"They were over the moon and they were just screaming when they found out that we were both selected.

"It's a really exciting moment for them."

McTaggart broke Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney’s national under-17 record by 11 centimetres last year.

She will now have the chance to compete alongside McCartney at this year’s Games.

Related

Commonwealth Games

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Warriors star Shaun Johnson after eye surgery.

Warriors star Shaun Johnson recovering after eye surgery

2
Semi Radradra and Ma'a Nonu of Toulon during the European Champions Cup match between RC Toulon and Bath on December 9, 2017 in Toulon, France. (Photo by Guillaume Ruoppolo/Icon Sport)

Parramatta beaten again by French rugby for Semi Radradra's signature

00:15
3
Isaiah Canaan suffered this terrible injury against the Dallas Mavericks.

Warning: NBA star's foot left pointing the wrong way in horror fall (if you're squeamish, don't watch this video)


01:50
4
Dallas Fisher says that the new Sevens event will fare better than its predecessor.

'We're treating people as adults' - Hamilton Sevens organisers promise party atmosphere after Wellington failure

01:13
5
Dame Valerie will compete on the Gold Coast after giving birth last October.

'Every week we're getting stronger' – Dame Valerie Adams included in Comm Games team after birth of daughter

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.

00:11
Video of the incident shows a number of passengers trapped in their harnesses.

Watch: The frightening moment Gold Coast thrillseekers left hanging upside down after Movie World rollercoaster fail

Witnesses say some of those stuck were distressed and crying.

Fox Glacier (file picture).

Hundreds of people stuck in Haast after after storm blocks off West Coast highway

Another 100 motorists are trapped in their cars after yesterday's wild storm blocked SH6 along a remote stretch of the road.

00:51
The wild seas from ex-tropical cyclone Fehi didn’t daunt “Tarzan” MacRae taking a dip in the Otago city.

Watch: 'Let's go!' - Local man 'Tarzan' takes nude plunge in surging Dunedin seas during raging storm

The man, allegedly named Tarzan MacRae, wasn't fazed by the state of emergency Dunedin found itself in yesterday.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 