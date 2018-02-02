Teen pole-vaulter Olivia McTaggart joins brother in NZ Commonwealth Games team

Upcoming teen pole-vaulter Olivia McTaggart has been selected in the track and field team to represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

She is not the only McTaggart competing at the Games, with her brother already in the New Zealand weightlifting team to compete in the April Games.

"It was very proud brotherly-sister moment and he's been waiting for it. He was a bit sceptical because I hadn't got it for a while (call) it was actually this morning when I found out," said McTaggart.

"He always knew that I would be going and for us to both be going is really cool."

McTaggart said they were always destined to compete alongside each other on the world stage.

"We've been looking towards this moment ever since we were gymnasts, really little."

The 18-year-old said her parents were extremely proud of her and her brother’s selection in the team.



"They were over the moon and they were just screaming when they found out that we were both selected.

"It's a really exciting moment for them."

McTaggart broke Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney’s national under-17 record by 11 centimetres last year.