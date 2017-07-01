 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Commonwealth Games


Silver Ferns axe four for Commonwealth Games in wake of woeful quad series results

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Silver Ferns have dropped four players and brought in two replacements to their squad after a disappointing Quad Series for this year's Commonwealth Games.

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby

Source: Photosport

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

After losses to both England and Australia last month, coach Janine Southby has opted to bring in Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Michaela Sokolich-Beatson for the tournament.

Phoenix Karaka, Whitney Souness, Jane Watson and Maia Wilson have all been dropped after being part of the Quad Series team.

Southby said the selection process was a tough one but necessary after the team's recent results.

"We are aware of the challenge awaiting us on the Gold Coast which I know will bring out the best of these players."

Watch FULL LIVE COVERAGE of the 21st Commonwealth Games free-to-air on TVNZ from April 4, 2018.

Sokolich-Beatson is the new cap in the team, having previously been part of the Silver Ferns Development Squad.

The 21-year-old's elevation comes after a strong season with the Northern Mystics as well as captaining last year's NZ under-21 team at the Netball World Youth Cup in Botswana, which the Kiwis won.

"We are really pleased to be able to name a new cap in the team in Michaela who has had a very strong ANZ Premiership season with the Mystics and her addition to the side means we have cover for both GD and WD," Southby said.

Ekenasio has been recalled to the squad after last playing for the Silver Ferns in 2016.

The shooter left in 2017 to start a family but returned to elite netball last October just months after the birth of her son.

"Ameliaranne brings another layer of experience to our attacking end and her flair at both GA and GS leaves us with plenty of options up front," Southby said.

"She has performed well for the FAST5 Ferns most recently and is ready to return to the top level."

The team's immediate focus will be three training camps in the build-up to the series against Jamaica, Malawi and Fiji for the Taini Jamison Trophy in Auckland from March 21-24.

Former vice-captain Laura Langman was unavailable for selection due to "taking a break away from the sport in 2018", Netball NZ said.

Silver Ferns Commonwealth Games squad:

Shooters: Maria Folau (vc), Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Bailey Mes, Ameliaranne Ekenasio.

Midcourters: Grace Kara, Sam Sinclair, Kayla Cullen, Shannon Francois.

Defenders: Katrina Grant (c), Temalisi Fakahokotau, Kelly Jury, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson.

Related

Silver Ferns

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby

Silver Ferns axe four for Commonwealth Games in wake of woeful quad series results

2
Four teams from around the world competed in the Hagley Park Polo Tournament.

Mystery as 16 horses die returning to Melbourne from polo tournament in Tasmania

00:45
3
Nearly every player on the field in the Big 10 match was involved in the crazy incident.

Watch: Fists fly after Georgian rugby match boils over into chaotic all-in brawl

02:09
4
Gail and Peter's whirlwind romance began in Auckland last year.

'The most fantastic love story' – couple who were paired as bowls partners at World Masters Games now engaged

00:13
5
Jockey Jason Collett walked away the incident after his mount Prahaar got spooked with the finish line in sight.

Kiwi jockey loses race metres from finish-line after being violently thrown to ground by veering horse

01:21
1 NEWS' Corin Dann believes interest rates are more likely to go up than down in the future.

'Staying on hold' – Reserve Bank leaves official cash rate unchanged

1 NEWS' Corin Dann believes interest rates are more likely to go up than down in the future.

A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

'Dentistry is beyond the reach of the majority' - Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

05:00
Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.

Ex-NZ Navy sailor who claims she was raped by colleague takes a stand for women’s workplace rights

Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.

01:16
A man's body being unclaimed for seven months has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

Dargaville man's body lies in funeral home for seven months as next of kin cannot be found

The case has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

03:52
It would help those who don't like ferries, but Stephen Selwood of Infrastructure NZ doesn't think it will happen in our lifetime.

'Nice idea but financially I don't think it floats' - why a bridge or tunnel across Cook Strait won't happen

Stephen Selwood of Infrastructure NZ doesn't think it will happen in our lifetime.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 