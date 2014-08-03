Reigning gold medallist David Nyika leads NZ Commonwealth Games boxing team

New Zealand will send eight boxers to April's Commonwealth Games, including reigning gold-medallist David Nyika.

Kiwi boxer David Nyika on the podium at Glasgow

The winner of the men's 91kg division at the Glasgow 2014 meet, Nyika headlines the Kiwi squad set to enter the ring on the Gold Coast.

The 22-year-old is gunning for back-to-back gold medals, having just returned from a training camp with the British Lionhearts boxing team.

"It's an opportunity for me to make history," Nyika said.

"I'm looking forward to proving to myself, my family, friends and supporters that I'm one of the best in the business.

"I'm feeling really good, it's been great to be exposed to competition overseas - they're some of the best athletes in the world."

Elsewhere, Nyika will be joined in Queensland by Kiwi Patrick Mailata, who takes part in the men's 91kg+ stakes and has fought current WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in the past.

Leroy Hindley, Richard Hadlow and Ryan Scaife are the remaining male boxers.

London 2012 Olympian Alexis Pritchard, meanwhile, will take part in the women's 57kg division, with Tasmyn Benny and Troy Garton also fighting.

Boxing New Zealand high performance chief Harry Otty said he was extremely pleased to name an eight-strong boxing squad.

"With half of the team being under 25 years of age, we have a fantastic mix of youth and experience and are confident they can bring home medals," Otty said.

"All of the athletes have performed well in qualifying events and have excelled at the high performance camps held in Auckland and Colorado Springs.

"They have all put in an incredible amount of work and have sacrificed."

New Zealand's Commonwealth Games team now numbers 168.