Police appeal for public's help to recover David Nyika's stolen Comm Games gold medal

Police want to speak to people seen on CCTV at an Auckland store over the Commonwealth Games gold medal that was stolen from boxer David Nyika.

Police want to talk to this person (in the inset) or anyone who recognises this person (inset) in relation to the theft of a Commonwealth Games gold medal. Source: Photosport

Nyika, who defended his Glasgow heavyweight gold with a win over Australia's Jason Whately, was in Auckland last month when he noticed his medal, as well as some vouchers, had been stolen from his car.

Police want to talk to this person or anyone who recognises this person in relation to the theft of a Commonwealth Games gold medal. Source: NZ Police

He reported the theft to police on April 29.

Detective Sergeant Paul Slater of Hamilton Tactical Crime Unit says police are interested in speaking to the people seen in these CCTV video still in this story taken at a store in Onehunga.

Police want to talk to this person or anyone who recognises this person in relation to the theft of a Commonwealth Games gold medal. Source: NZ Police

"Obviously a Commonwealth Games medal is very distinctive and of high sentimental value to the victim and his family, our priority is to return this medal to its rightful owner," he said.

"We want to speak to anyone who has information or was in the area at the time, we believe someone will know where it is or who these people are in these photos so we can speak to them."

Police want to talk to this person or anyone who recognises this person in relation to the theft of a Commonwealth Games gold medal. Source: NZ Police

"We also want to speak to the people pictured as we believe they can help us with our inquiries.

Nyika said he was confident the police would find the culprits and his medal.

"At first I was quite embarrassed about it, but now I'm just angry.

"I just want the medal back. It's almost worthless to anyone but me, you know, so I really hope I can get it back."

If anyone has information they can contact Detective Sergeant Paul Slater on (07) 858 6200.