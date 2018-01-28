 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Commonwealth Games


NZ Sevens sides get good Commonwealth Games draw

share

Source:

NZN

The All Blacks Sevens have been handed a straightforward pool assignment for April's Commonwealth Games, avoiding the potential banana peel of Australia but drawing Canada, Kenya and Zambia.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Maurice Longbottom of Australia beats Vilimoni Kordi of New Zealand to score in the corner in the quarter final match during day three of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium on January 28, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Maurice Longbottom of Australia beats Vilimoni Kordi of New Zealand to score in the corner in the quarter final match during day three of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium.

Source: Getty

In today's draw on the Gold Coast, the seeded Kiwis were placed in Pool C and must finish first to qualify for the semi-finals.

That is a relatively easy task given their pool opposition and avoidance of Australia and Samoa, who form a pool of death with England and Jamaica.

Elsewhere, Sevens titans South Africa and Fiji also have straightforward draws, with the Blitzbokke drawing Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Malaysia and the Fijians drawing Wales, Uganda and Sri Lanka.

In the women's draw, the Black Ferns Sevens have it slightly tougher, drawn with Canada, South Africa and Kenya in Pool A.

The top two women's sides will go into the semi-finals.

Both the All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens took part in last week's Sydney Sevens tournament, finishing fifth and second respectively.

New Zealand's Michaela Blyde runs in a try against Japan on day one of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Sydney on 26th January, 2018. Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby

New Zealand's Michaela Blyde runs in a try against Japan on day one of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Sydney.

Source: Photosport

Watch FULL LIVE COVERAGE of the 21st Commonwealth Games free-to-air on TVNZ from April 4, 2018.

The All Blacks Sevens - who won the silver medal at the 2014 Games in Glasgow - will play in the Hamilton Sevens this weekend.

They've won four golds since Sevens was introduced to the Games in 1998.

NEW ZEALAND MEN'S POOL: New Zealand, Canada, Kenya, Zambia.

NEW ZEALAND WOMEN'S POOL: New Zealand, Canada, Kenya, South Africa.

Related

Sevens

Commonwealth Games

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
United hadn't even touched the ball when Christian Eriksen put it in the back of the net.

Man United left utterly baffled as Tottenham score one of the fastest EPL goals in history

00:15
2
Junior Stanislas showed his class when scoring a clever goal in his side’s shock 3-0 win over Chelsea.

Slick Bournemouth winger embarrasses Chelsea keeper with cheeky between the legs goal in EPL

3
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke celebrate their gold medal win on shore after the men's 49er medal race.

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke included in NZ sailing team, unsure about 2020 Olympics

00:44
4
The ICC has called in their anti-corruption unit for a closer look. It’s not hard to see why.

Watch: Match-fixing? Ridiculous and laughable dismissals have ICC investigating UAE T20 clash

5
Former All Blacks second-five Pita Alatini in action against the Wallabies during 2000 Test match in Sydney. during the rugby union match against Australia, Sydney, Australia, 15 July 2000. PHOTO: PHOTOSPORT

Former All Blacks midfielder Pita Alatini to play for Highlanders at Brisbane Global Tens

01:00
Howie Wilson took the vision around Granity, north of Westport.

Raw: Confronting video shows scale of damage on West Coast from ex-cyclone Fehi

Ex-cyclone Fehi has laid waste to much of the coast.


00:30
The beloved venbue may be unsalvageable as it gets hammered by waves in today's brutal storm.

Watch: Storm surge and monster waves smash through famous seaside venues in Nelson

The Boat Shed Cafe has been so badly damaged in the brutal storm it has been forced to close indefinitely.


00:38
The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

Raw video: Women wiped out by surprise monster ocean surge during Nelson 1 NEWS interview

The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

00:11
The ocean at Carters Beach completely inundated the foreshore.

Video: Westport park turned into lake after sea surges onto the land

Video provided to 1 NEWS shows the park at Carters Beach completely swamped in water.

John Armstrong: 'In coming months, Bill English should announce that he intends stepping down as National's leader'

Why did Bill English's leadership suddenly become a big issue? "One answer is the very mixed performance of Paula Bennett, his deputy."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 