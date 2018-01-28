NZ Sevens sides get good Commonwealth Games draw

The All Blacks Sevens have been handed a straightforward pool assignment for April's Commonwealth Games, avoiding the potential banana peel of Australia but drawing Canada, Kenya and Zambia.

Maurice Longbottom of Australia beats Vilimoni Kordi of New Zealand to score in the corner in the quarter final match during day three of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium. Source: Getty

In today's draw on the Gold Coast, the seeded Kiwis were placed in Pool C and must finish first to qualify for the semi-finals.

That is a relatively easy task given their pool opposition and avoidance of Australia and Samoa, who form a pool of death with England and Jamaica.

Elsewhere, Sevens titans South Africa and Fiji also have straightforward draws, with the Blitzbokke drawing Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Malaysia and the Fijians drawing Wales, Uganda and Sri Lanka.

In the women's draw, the Black Ferns Sevens have it slightly tougher, drawn with Canada, South Africa and Kenya in Pool A.

The top two women's sides will go into the semi-finals.

Both the All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens took part in last week's Sydney Sevens tournament, finishing fifth and second respectively.

New Zealand's Michaela Blyde runs in a try against Japan on day one of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Sydney. Source: Photosport

The All Blacks Sevens - who won the silver medal at the 2014 Games in Glasgow - will play in the Hamilton Sevens this weekend.

They've won four golds since Sevens was introduced to the Games in 1998.

NEW ZEALAND MEN'S POOL: New Zealand, Canada, Kenya, Zambia.