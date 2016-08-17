 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Commonwealth Games


Kiwi runner Nick Willis finishes fifth in Wanamaker Mile in New York

share

Source:

NZN

Kiwi runner Nick Willis has fallen short at the Wanamaker Mile for the sixth time, shut out of a podium finish at the indoor race in New York.

New Zealand's Nick Willis competes during the Men's 1500m.

New Zealand's Nick Willis competes during the Men's 1500m.

Source: Photosport

Willis was fifth in the race which is the most high-profile event at the Millrose Games meet.

Having finished a runner-up three times previously and third twice, the 34-year-old's result on Sunday (NZT) was his worst.

He clocked 3 minutes 57.72 seconds, more than 3sec behind Chris O'Hare, who became the first British winner in 53 years.

It was a Scottish 1-2, with Josh Kerr storming home in second.

US-based Willis boasted the fastest mile time (3:49.83) in the 11-man field but the two-time Olympic medallist warned before the race that he may have been affected by a recent bout of the flu and the birth of his second son.

Willis is building towards the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Watch FULL LIVE COVERAGE of the 21st Commonwealth Games free-to-air on TVNZ from April 4, 2018.

Related

Commonwealth Games

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
New Zealand will face Fiji in the semis after the 19-12 quarter-final win.

LIVE: Hamilton Sevens day two - NZ face off against flying Fiji for spot in Cup final

00:15
2
Johnny Sexton's incredible effort snatched a 15-13 win in Saint-Denis.

Last minute drop-goal sees Ireland steal Six Nations win over France

00:15
3
New Zealand will face Fiji in the semis after the 19-12 quarter-final win.

NZ Sevens young-gun Vilimoni Koroi sets up Scott Curry for match winner against England

00:31
4
The Black Caps' all-rounder was top scorer for NZ in their seven-wicket loss last night.

'He's a force' - Ross Taylor sings praises of Colin de Grandhomme after Australia defeat

00:41
5
Joe Schmidt was jubilant after the 83rd minute drop goal sealed victory against France.

Ireland's Kiwi coach praises 'inspirational' Johnny Sexton after Six Nations nailbiter

00:15
New Zealand will face Fiji in the semis after the 19-12 quarter-final win.

LIVE: Hamilton Sevens day two - NZ face off against flying Fiji for spot in Cup final

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the second day of the Hamilton Sevens, from Waikato Stadium.

00:59
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

'The brother that was always there for me' - friends pay tribute to teens who died in Waitakere Ranges flash flood

Two made it to safety, and a third was winched to safety by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.


02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


02:11
State Highway Six was reopened today as work continues on slips from Haast to Westport.

Storm hit State Highway Six reopened

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 