Kiwi runner Nick Willis finishes fifth in Wanamaker Mile in New York

Kiwi runner Nick Willis has fallen short at the Wanamaker Mile for the sixth time, shut out of a podium finish at the indoor race in New York.

New Zealand's Nick Willis competes during the Men's 1500m. Source: Photosport

Willis was fifth in the race which is the most high-profile event at the Millrose Games meet.

Having finished a runner-up three times previously and third twice, the 34-year-old's result on Sunday (NZT) was his worst.

He clocked 3 minutes 57.72 seconds, more than 3sec behind Chris O'Hare, who became the first British winner in 53 years.

It was a Scottish 1-2, with Josh Kerr storming home in second.

US-based Willis boasted the fastest mile time (3:49.83) in the 11-man field but the two-time Olympic medallist warned before the race that he may have been affected by a recent bout of the flu and the birth of his second son.