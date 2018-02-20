Kiwi brothers called into NZ Commonwealth Games beach volleyball squad

Sam and Ben O'Dea will bank on a brotherly connection making them contenders for a beach volleyball medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Sam O'Dea. Source: Photosport

The siblings will contest the men's competition on the Gold Coast in April, joining Shaunna Polley and Kelsie Wills who were announced last month as women's representatives.

The Tauranga-based pair are national series champions, boasting a ranking of fourth at the Games behind combinations from Canada, Australia and England.

Ben O'Dea, two years younger than his brother at 25, has shaken off a shoulder injury which reduced his appearances last year and threatened to derail their selection.

However, winning an Asian Beach Tour title helped the pair get the green light.

"While we haven't competed much this year we have been training a lot so we are excited to compete," Ben said.

Sam O'Dea said being picked for the Games was also an important stepping stone towards their long term goal of competing at the Olympics.

They both took up the sport in similar fashion, having first played in their early teens while students at Otumoetai College.