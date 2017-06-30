 

Commonwealth Games


Joelle King, Paul Coll headline seven-strong Kiwi squash team for Comm Games

Squash stars Joelle King and Paul Coll will headline a seven-strong New Zealand team for April's Commonwealth Games tilt.

Paul Coll is nicknamed Superman for his crazily energetic style of play on the squash courts.
The Kiwi squash contingent was named this morning, just a day after King beat reigning world champion Raneem El Weleily to win the Cleveland Classic.

Ranked ninth in the world, the Waikato-born King proved far too sharp for her top-seeded foe and walked away with a 11-8 11-8 11-8 victory.

She also collected $US50,000 ($NZ68,000) in prize money.

Coll, meanwhile, went painfully close to his first PSA World Tour squash title in 15 months last weekend, losing a marathon five-set final to Egyptian top seed Marwan El Shorbagy at the Motor City Open in Detroit.

It will be King's third Commonwealth Games and Coll's second, with the former earning a singles bronze medal in 2014 in Glasgow.

Joelle King (L) of New Zealand in action during quarter final of the PSA World Championships in Manchester, United Kingdom on 15 December 2017. Joelle was defeated 3-0 by Camille Serme. Copyright photo: PSA Word Tour

Joelle King

She also won a gold medal in the women's doubles in 2010.

New Zealand Olympic chief Kereyn Smith was impressed by the squad.

"This is a fantastic group of athletes and I believe they'll perform well individually as well as in their doubles pairings," Smith said.

King and Coll will also join forces for the squash mixed doubles.

Elsewhere, the Rotorua-based Amanda Landers-Murphy will join King in the women's stakes, while Campbell Grayson, Evan Williams, Lance Beddoes and Zac Millar will take part in the men's competition with Coll.

King and Landers-Murphy will also fight it out for women's doubles glory, with Coll and Grayson a team in the men's doubles.

Williams and Beddoes are another men's doubles pairing.

"There are strong medal prospects within this team and I look forward to watching these athletes represent New Zealand," Smith said.

The full Kiwi Commonwealth Games team now numbers 99.

NEW ZEALAND SQUASH TEAM: Joelle King, Amanda Landers-Murphy, Paul Coll, Campbell Grayson, Evan Williams, Lance Beddoes, Zac Millar.

