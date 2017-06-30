Joelle King, Paul Coll headline seven-strong Kiwi squash team for Comm Games

Squash stars Joelle King and Paul Coll will headline a seven-strong New Zealand team for April's Commonwealth Games tilt.

The Kiwi squash contingent was named this morning, just a day after King beat reigning world champion Raneem El Weleily to win the Cleveland Classic.

Ranked ninth in the world, the Waikato-born King proved far too sharp for her top-seeded foe and walked away with a 11-8 11-8 11-8 victory.

She also collected $US50,000 ($NZ68,000) in prize money.

Coll, meanwhile, went painfully close to his first PSA World Tour squash title in 15 months last weekend, losing a marathon five-set final to Egyptian top seed Marwan El Shorbagy at the Motor City Open in Detroit.

It will be King's third Commonwealth Games and Coll's second, with the former earning a singles bronze medal in 2014 in Glasgow.

Joelle King Source: Photosport

She also won a gold medal in the women's doubles in 2010.

New Zealand Olympic chief Kereyn Smith was impressed by the squad.

"This is a fantastic group of athletes and I believe they'll perform well individually as well as in their doubles pairings," Smith said.

King and Coll will also join forces for the squash mixed doubles.

Elsewhere, the Rotorua-based Amanda Landers-Murphy will join King in the women's stakes, while Campbell Grayson, Evan Williams, Lance Beddoes and Zac Millar will take part in the men's competition with Coll.

King and Landers-Murphy will also fight it out for women's doubles glory, with Coll and Grayson a team in the men's doubles.

Williams and Beddoes are another men's doubles pairing.

"There are strong medal prospects within this team and I look forward to watching these athletes represent New Zealand," Smith said.

The full Kiwi Commonwealth Games team now numbers 99.