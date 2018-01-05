Hamish Bond headed to the Gold Coast as part of record 33-strong Commonwealth Games cycling squad

There are proven performers throughout a record-sized New Zealand cycling team named to compete at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

A 33-strong squad, covering track, road and mountain bike disciplines was named, featuring 12 riders who competed at the Glasgow Games four years ago.

The Kiwi cycling haul in Glasgow numbered 29 and brought home 15 medals.

It will be a third Games for eight of the group, including world champion performers Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins (track team sprint) and women's road time trialist Linda Villumsen.

Powerhouse Webster was the most decorated performer in Glasgow, claiming two golds and a silver.

Another to taste gold in Glasgow was cross country mountain biker Anton Cooper, while Shane Archbold, who won gold and bronze on the track, moves to the road race on the Gold Coast.

Two notable inclusions are cross-code pair Hamish Bond and Kate McIlroy.

Bond, 31, will contest the road race and time trial having made a success of his switch from rowing, in which he won nine world championship titles and a second Olympic pairs gold medal at Rio in 2016.

It is a third Games sport for 36-year-old McIlroy, who will contest the road race.

She was fifth in the 3000m at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne and 12th in the triathlon at Glasgow.

New Zealand's road selection options were limited by professional teams being unable to release contracted riders.

Among those granted clearance was proven World Tour rider Jack Bauer, who won a silver in Glasgow.

NZ Commonwealth Games cyclists:

TRACK

Men - Sprint, Eddie Dawkins, Bradly Knipe, Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster, Zac Williams. Endurance, Regan Gough, Jared Gray, Dylan Kennett, Nick Kergozou, Tom Sexton, Campbell Stewart.

Women - Sprint, Emma Cumming, Natasha Hansen, Olivia Podmore. Endurance, Ellesse Andrews, Bryony Botha, Rushlee Buchanan, Michaela Drummond, Kirstie James, Racquel Sheath.

ROAD

Men - Road, Shane Archbold, Jack Bauer, Alex Frame, James Oram. Time trial, Hamish Bond.

Women - Road, Georgia Williams, Kate McIlroy, Sharlotte Lucas. Time trial, Linda Villumsen.

MOUNTAIN BIKE CROSS COUNTRY

Men - Anton Cooper, Sam Gaze, Ben Oliver.