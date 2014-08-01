 

Commonwealth Games


Five-time NZ discuss champ Siositina Hakeai provisionally added to Comm Games team

Five-time New Zealand discus champion Siositina Hakeai has been provisionally added to the Commonwealth Games athletics team.

Hakeai, who was the national champion from 2012 to 2016, can reach her second Commonwealth Games if she manages a throwing distance of 59.30m in at least one of four competitions taking place prior to March 10, 2018.

The 23-year-old from the Auckland City Athletics Club has a personal best of 59.81m but recently went very close to this performance, throwing 59.76m in early February.

NZ Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith extended her congratulations to Hakeai.

"Siositina has been a valued team member during previous campaigns and we're happy to welcome her back into the fold for Gold Coast 2018," she said.

"We wish her well as she works to ratify her selection ahead of the Games."

Hakaeai came fourth at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a throw of 58.67m - 1.81m behind bronze medallist Jade Lally of England (60.48m) and 6.21m behind gold medallist Dani Samuels of Australia (64.88m).

Watch FULL LIVE COVERAGE of the 21st Commonwealth Games free-to-air on TVNZ from April 4, 2018.

