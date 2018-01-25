 

Commonwealth Games


Eric Murray leading competition to take six everyday Kiwis to Comm Games as part of NZ team

Former Olympic rowing champion Eric Murray will finally be headed to a Commonwealth Games as a member of the New Zealand team, but not as an athlete.

The former Olympic rower will lead the winners in supporting the team on the Gold Coast.
Murray has partnered with ANZ to launch a competition which will see him and six regular Kiwis head to the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast where they will be fully recognised as supporting members of the New Zealand team.

"There's a whole lot of support service stuff that are on behind the scenes, organising things on a daily basis," he said.

"We're going to have a couple of people doing the social media crosses every day and we're going to have people driving athletes to events.

"You will be there, right amongst it - all the team functions, flying back on the New Zealand team plane. You're not just going to be there making up numbers.

"For the passionate sports fans out there, we really want them to get online and join this competition because it's going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Murray has been designated the team leader for the unit, making it the first time he'll head to the Commonwealth Games with the New Zealand team since rowing isn't an event there.

It'll be a first for his former rowing partner Hamish Bond as well, with Bond selected in the cycling team after trading in his shell for a bike following the Rio Olympics.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist said he couldn't commit to another full on four-year programme when his family needed him.
"At least I'll get to see Hamish on his bike doing his thing," Murray said.

"He's committed 100 per cent... it's going to be pretty exciting to watch."

Entries for the "Join our Team" competition are now open and close at 11:59pm on March 14.

Watch FULL LIVE COVERAGE of the 21st Commonwealth Games on TVNZ from April 4, 2018.

