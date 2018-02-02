 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Commonwealth Games


Dame Valerie Adams to compete at Christchurch's 'Big Shot' event as part of Commonwealth Games preparation

share

Source:

NZN

Dame Valerie Adams' preparation for the Commonwealth Games will include an appearance at the "Big Shot" event in Christchurch next month.

Dame Valerie will compete on the Gold Coast after giving birth last October.
Source: 1 NEWS

Multiple Olympic and world championship shot put champion Adams will join reigning men's world champion Tom Walsh at the event on March 16, less than a month out from the Games on the Gold Coast.

Adams is scheduled to compete at the preceding week's national championships in Hamilton as she returns from an 18-month break.

The 33-year-old's last competition was in Brussels in 2016, soon after claiming silver at the Rio Olympics, having been narrowly denied a third successive gold.

Adams gave birth to first daughter Kimoana in October and has gradually returned to training, earning selection this month in the Games team providing she can prove her readiness.

She hasn't competed previously at the annual inner-city Christchurch event, which was first staged in 2015.

Walsh, who is a regular, will line up two weeks after the attempted defence of his indoor world championships gold medal.

Watch FULL LIVE COVERAGE of the 21st Commonwealth Games free-to-air on TVNZ from April 4, 2018.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:47
1
Aumua showed he could keep up with the veterans in the team, squatting some serious weight in the gym.

Opinion: Hurricanes Asafo Aumua needs to shape up - and he will

2
Augustine Pulu of the Blues celebrates after scoring a try. Super Rugby match, Blues v Bulls at QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 March 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Blues name potent backline for Super Rugby opener against Highlanders

3
Adam Thomson posts on social media after overcoming a spinal infection.

'Feels good man!' Former All Black Adam Thomson out of hospital after two-month battle with spinal infection

00:24
4
Whatever works, right Fabio Fognini?

Watch: Tennis player drops racquet during serve, manages to recover and still win sensational point

5
Tayla Ford of New Zealand wins bronze in the Womens 58kg bronze final. Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. Wrestling, Scottish Exhibition Conference Centre, Glasgow, Scotland. Wednesday 30 July 2014. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / photosport.co.nz

2014 bronze medallists headline seven-strong Kiwi wrestling team for Commonwealth Games

02:15
The ex-tropical Cyclone moved across the country last night leaving a mess and many people without sleep.

'Logs crashing against the rocks' - Titahi Bay resident describes tremendous noise caused by Cyclone Gita during the night

Mauricio Torrealba told 1NEWS about his "scary" experience.

00:12
More than 15m fell overnight on Tuesday, with staff saying more is still falling.

Watch: Exciting surprise for overseas tourists as Cardrona ski field receives unseasonal dumping of snow

About 15cm fell last night as Cyclone Gita lashed much of the country.

00:57
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Takaka Hill has 'significant damage' after drone footage reveals destruction left by Cyclone Gita

Two sections of the road in Tasman District have been washed away and the road is expected to be closed for days.


00:25
Clean up crews are working to clear up the debris.

Watch: SH1 on Kapiti Coast littered with debris after road washed out by Cyclone Gita

NZTA said the highway has been re-opened to one lane, but motorists are warned to expect delays.

00:07
CCTV captured the drama on Bush Rd, Albany today.

Watch: Out of control Auckland bus ploughs through tree and into car

The frightening incident involving a Ritchies bus was captured on CCTV in Albany today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 