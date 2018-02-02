Dame Valerie Adams to compete at Christchurch's 'Big Shot' event as part of Commonwealth Games preparation

Dame Valerie Adams' preparation for the Commonwealth Games will include an appearance at the "Big Shot" event in Christchurch next month.

Multiple Olympic and world championship shot put champion Adams will join reigning men's world champion Tom Walsh at the event on March 16, less than a month out from the Games on the Gold Coast.

Adams is scheduled to compete at the preceding week's national championships in Hamilton as she returns from an 18-month break.

The 33-year-old's last competition was in Brussels in 2016, soon after claiming silver at the Rio Olympics, having been narrowly denied a third successive gold.

Adams gave birth to first daughter Kimoana in October and has gradually returned to training, earning selection this month in the Games team providing she can prove her readiness.

She hasn't competed previously at the annual inner-city Christchurch event, which was first staged in 2015.