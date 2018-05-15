 

Commonwealth Games


Commonwealth Games over-stayers told 'hand yourself in' by Australian Attorney-General

Commonwealth Games athletes and officials who overstayed their visas have been told to hand themselves in.

Cameroon weightlifter Olivier Matam went missing during the Commonwealth Games.

Cameroon weightlifter Olivier Matam went missing during the Commonwealth Games.

Source: Getty

Border officials are trying to round up visa overstayers to deport them.

Attorney-General Christian Porter says those still in Australia had their chance to apply for a temporary visa.

"You didn't do that, well hand yourself in," was his message today.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton will only release numbers of athletes who stayed past their federally approved Games visas, which expired on Tuesday, once he's determined those who remain have legitimate intentions.

There were 13,500 visas issues to athletes, team officials and others for the Gold Coast event, and while some are seeking asylum he says others may have stayed on for business or other purposes.

Initially, it was believed 11 participants had not returned home, including five boxers and three wrestlers from Cameroon, two athletes from Uganda and a Rwandan Para-sport powerlifting coach.

But Sydney Refugee Advice and Casework Service principle solicitor Sarah Dale said there were more than 19.

Her organisation helped a number of people lodge applications for protection.

It's reported five have sought asylum in Canberra.

Mr Dutton said border officials were pursuing enforcement action against some overstayers.

Those seeking asylum would be expected to be put on a bridging visa while the legitimacy of their claims are determined.

Greens senator Nick McKim said he would quiz department officials on the numbers during Senate estimates hearings next week.

The Gold Coast Games ended on April 15.

Africa

Australia

