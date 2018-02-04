 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Commonwealth Games


Clinical Fiji outmuscle NZ, Fiji through to Hamilton Sevens Cup final against South Africa

share

Source:

NZN

The All Blacks Sevens have fallen out of the Hamilton Sevens at the semi-final stage, edged 14-12 by a clinical Fiji.

Fiji's Kalione Nasoko in action on Day 2 of the Hamilton Sevens at Waikato Stadium in New Zealand. Rugby Sevens, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Sunday, 4 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Fiji's Kalione Nasoko in action on Day 2 of the Hamilton Sevens at Waikato Stadium in New Zealand.

Source: Photosport

So ruthless for much of this weekend's Waikato action, the Kiwis found their skills wanting on the big stage, dropping key passes and lacking spark.

The Fijians, meanwhile, managed to make hay by dominating the breakdown and forcing turnovers, eventually managing to eke out a result.

Their superior goal-kicking was the sole difference on the scoreboard.

Missing Sevuloni Mocenacagi to suspension, Fiji hit the ground running with a runaway Josua Vakurunabili try within 60 seconds.

Careless with the ball, New Zealand wasted several chances to respond, but hit back when Tim Mikkelson released Sam Dickson down the right to score.

Down 7-5 at half-time, the Kiwis briefly took the lead when livewire Vilimoni Koroi raced 50 metres to score from a pick-and-go, but duly conceded again to Mesulame Kunavula with four minutes remaining and couldn't rally.

Luke Masirewa dropped a last-second pass that could've made the difference.

Failing for the second consecutive year to win their home event, the All Blacks Sevens will now have to settle for a shot at bronze.

Fiji will go into the final against South Africa.

Related

Sevens

Commonwealth Games

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
SYDNEY, NSW - JANUARY 28: Fiji player Paula Dranisinukula gets hit in a hard tackle in their game against New Zealand at the World Rugby Sevens Series at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on January 28, 2018. (Photo by Steven Markham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LIVE: Hamilton Sevens day two - Flying Fijians power past NZ Sevens to cement Cup final spot

2
Fiji's Kalione Nasoko in action on Day 2 of the Hamilton Sevens at Waikato Stadium in New Zealand. Rugby Sevens, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Sunday, 4 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Clinical Fiji outmuscle NZ, Fiji through to Hamilton Sevens Cup final against South Africa

00:31
3
The Black Caps' all-rounder was top scorer for NZ in their seven-wicket loss last night.

'He's a force' - Ross Taylor sings praises of Colin de Grandhomme after Australia defeat

00:15
4
Johnny Sexton's incredible effort snatched a 15-13 win in Saint-Denis.

Last minute drop-goal sees Ireland steal Six Nations win over France

00:15
5
New Zealand will face Fiji in the semis after the 19-12 quarter-final win.

NZ Sevens young-gun Vilimoni Koroi sets up Scott Curry for match winner against England

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

SYDNEY, NSW - JANUARY 28: Fiji player Paula Dranisinukula gets hit in a hard tackle in their game against New Zealand at the World Rugby Sevens Series at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on January 28, 2018. (Photo by Steven Markham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LIVE: Hamilton Sevens day two - Flying Fijians power past NZ Sevens to cement Cup final spot

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the second day of the Hamilton Sevens, from Waikato Stadium.

00:59
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

'The brother that was always there for me' - friends pay tribute to teens who died in Waitakere Ranges flash flood

Two made it to safety, and a third was winched to safety by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.


02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


02:11
State Highway Six was reopened today as work continues on slips from Haast to Westport.

Storm hit State Highway Six reopened

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 