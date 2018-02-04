Clinical Fiji outmuscle NZ, Fiji through to Hamilton Sevens Cup final against South Africa

The All Blacks Sevens have fallen out of the Hamilton Sevens at the semi-final stage, edged 14-12 by a clinical Fiji.

Fiji's Kalione Nasoko in action on Day 2 of the Hamilton Sevens at Waikato Stadium in New Zealand. Source: Photosport

So ruthless for much of this weekend's Waikato action, the Kiwis found their skills wanting on the big stage, dropping key passes and lacking spark.

The Fijians, meanwhile, managed to make hay by dominating the breakdown and forcing turnovers, eventually managing to eke out a result.

Their superior goal-kicking was the sole difference on the scoreboard.

Missing Sevuloni Mocenacagi to suspension, Fiji hit the ground running with a runaway Josua Vakurunabili try within 60 seconds.

Careless with the ball, New Zealand wasted several chances to respond, but hit back when Tim Mikkelson released Sam Dickson down the right to score.

Down 7-5 at half-time, the Kiwis briefly took the lead when livewire Vilimoni Koroi raced 50 metres to score from a pick-and-go, but duly conceded again to Mesulame Kunavula with four minutes remaining and couldn't rally.

Luke Masirewa dropped a last-second pass that could've made the difference.

Failing for the second consecutive year to win their home event, the All Blacks Sevens will now have to settle for a shot at bronze.