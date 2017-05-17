Black Sticks Women name experienced 18-strong squad for Commonwealth Games

Stalwarts Stacey Michelsen and Anita McLaren headline an 18-strong Black Sticks Women squad for April's Commonwealth Games.

Black Sticks player Stacey Michelsen in action against India. Source: Photosport

Coming off a bronze medal at the 2014 Glasgow Games and silver in 2010 in New Delhi, the Kiwis will head to the Gold Coast hungry for gold.

The 248-cap Michelsen and 252-cap McLaren will lead the charge, both partaking in their third Commonwealth Games, while the remainder of the team is solid.

Another nine players have a total 100 Test caps or more.

Head coach Mark Hager said he was happy with his squad, and insisted they'd head to Queensland with a medal in their sights.

They'll face plenty of tough challenges in pool play, drawn alongside Scotland, Canada, Ghana and chief rivals Australia.

The top two in each of the two pools progress to the semi-finals.

New Zealand most recently lost their five-Test series against Argentina 4-1 but made the final of November's Hockey World League Final in Auckland.

They ultimately fell to the Netherlands 3-0.

"We know all teams will arrive well prepared at the Commonwealth Games and we certainly aren't taking anything for granted," Hager said.

"But our expectations on ourselves are very high.

"We've put our faith in the majority of players who played and finished second at the World League Final and are confident we have the necessary talent.

"Given our performances over recent years, there will rightly be an expectation on us to win a medal and I think it's healthy to have that pressure."

McLaren (nee Punt) is New Zealand's leading female goal-scorer with 96, and only returned to the international hockey fold last month.