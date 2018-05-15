 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Commonwealth Games


Athletes who vanished during Commonwealth Games turn up in Sydney

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A group of athletes who disappeared while they were supposed to be competing at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games last month have finally resurfaced with their visas due to expire later tonight.

Cameroon weightlifter Olivier Matam went missing during the Commonwealth Games.

Cameroon weightlifter Olivier Matam went missing during the Commonwealth Games.

Source: Getty

Daily Telegraph reports that the group of African athletes who went missing are now consulting with the Refugee Advice and Casework Service in Randwick, in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Approximately 19 athletes disappeared during the Games, including five boxers and three wrestlers from Cameroon - one of whom was meant to face Kiwi fighter David Nyika in the heavyweight section quarter-finals.

The Australian Government emphasised during last month's event that the athletes had not breached their visas by leaving the athletes' village but they were warnings they would be tracked down as well as an urge to depart before the visas expired today.

"If they don't want to be held in detention or locked up at the local watch house, they'd better jump on a plane before the 15th and comply with their visa's conditions," Australia's Home Affairs minister Peter Dutton said.

It isn't the first case of athletes disappearing during the Commonwealth Games. 

In 2012, seven athletes from Cameroon were reported missing while back in 2006 in Melbourne, 14 athletes from Sierra Leone were eventually granted asylum after more than 40 competitors went missing.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:49
1
After going down 32-0 to the Roosters on Saturday the Warriors players let out some of their frustrations on each other.

Watch: 'We're going to the death' - Ruben Wiki gets stuck into players as Warriors go all out in brutal contact session

01:20
2
Dixon has signed on with the Highlanders for another two years.

All Blacks star Elliot Dixon to stay with Highlanders, Shane Christie retires due to concussion

00:15
3
The Golden State Warriors beat Houston 119-106 in game one of their NBA Western conference final series.

Kevin Durant and James Harden square off in three-point shoot-out, Warriors take out game one against Rockets

4
Cameroon weightlifter Olivier Matam went missing during the Commonwealth Games.

Athletes who vanished during Commonwealth Games turn up in Sydney


5
Tohu Harris, Vodafone Warriors training session. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 December 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kiwis second rower Tohu Harris a Warriors No. 6 option for Eels clash


04:14

Kiwi actress delights makers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle movie with her Princess Diana likeness

Bonnie Soper stars in Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance.

05:14
Amanda Evans has visited the reclusive Christian community three times and says she simply doesn’t see the dark realities the media enjoys repeating.

'People genuinely seem relaxed and happy' - Gloriavale series producer says life inside the community very different to what people think

Amanda Evans says she's only every seen a positive side during her three all-access visits. Gloriavale: The Return will be available on TVNZ Ondemand this month.

02:00
Mr Peters will fill on for the PM while when she takes time off to look after her soon to be born child.

'No concerns, absolutely none' - Jacinda Ardern has confidence Winston Peters will do a great job as Acting PM while she's on maternity leave

When quizzed about Mr Peters' reputation and his ability to lead in her absence, on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Ms Ardern was unequivocal.

04:52

Privacy lawyer says use of supermarket facial recognition software will lead to court action - and cost taxpayers money

Foodstuffs has revealed it uses the technology to identify shoplifters.

00:37
Palestinian medics and protesters evacuate a wounded youth during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018. Thousands of Palestinians are protesting near Gaza's border with Israel, as Israel prepared for the festive inauguration of a new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

At least 52 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces during violent protests as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

President Trump said in a video message that he remains committed to "facilitating a lasting peace agreement" between Israelis and Palestinians.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 