'I am still at least two weeks out from being able to run again' - Nick Willis forced to withdraw from Commonwealth Games with leg injury

Triple Commonwealth Games medallist Nick Willis has been forced to withdraw from the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast with a leg injury.

New Zealand's Nick Willis competes during the Men's 1500m. Source: Photosport

The 1500m runner was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his fibula five weeks ago and despite showing improvements in training, the 34-year-old is yet to resume running.

"I had hoped that I would only miss four weeks of training, but that was really a best case scenario," Willis said

"I am still at least two weeks out from being able to run again, so the decision not to compete at the games has been made for me by my leg, it's not even an option sadly.

"I would have loved to have worn the black singlet on Australian soil, like I did in Melbourne back in 2006, but injuries are part and parcel of being a runner."

Willis has medalled in all three Commonwealth Games he has attended, taking Gold in 2006 in Melbourne and bronze in both Delhi (2010) and Glasgow (2014).

Willis said he has already turned his attention towards preparing for the Olympics - where he also has a silver medal from Beijing (2008) and a bronze in Rio two years ago.