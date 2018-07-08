Celebrations erupt across London as English football team secures a place in semi-finals

Source:Associated Press
Celebrations erupted across London on Saturday after the England football team secured a place in the semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Sweden in Russia.
Fans watching the match on giant screens in Camden and Shoreditch went mad with excitement at the final whistle, taking to the streets to continue partying.
England have reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990, and another win there will put them into the final for the first time since winning the title in '66.
