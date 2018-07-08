 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Sport


Celebrations erupt across London as English football team secures a place in semi-finals

share

Source:

Associated Press

Celebrations erupted across London on Saturday after the England football team secured a place in the semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Sweden in Russia.

England have reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990.
Source: Associated Press

Fans watching the match on giant screens in Camden and Shoreditch went mad with excitement at the final whistle, taking to the streets to continue partying.

England have reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990, and another win there will put them into the final for the first time since winning the title in '66.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:13
1
The Kiwi took less than three minutes to defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 226.

Kiwi UFC star Dan 'Hangman' Hooker leaves opponent on the canvas with first-round KO

00:15
2
The Kiwi's effort sees her in with a chance of victory at the Thornberry Creek Classic.

Lydia Ko belts home long range eagle, rockets into contention in Wisconsin

00:20
3
The Kiwi golfer made the youngster's day in West Virginia.

'I was walking back in shock' – Danny Lee makes young fan's day

00:15
4
Croatia will face England in the semi-final after defeating Russia 4-3 from the spot in Sochi.

Croatia beat Russia in thrilling penalty shootout to seal spot in World Cup semi-final

00:15
5
The Kiwi driver suffered a suspension failure to remember at Silverstone.

Watch: Sparks fly as Brendon Hartley walks away from crash at British Grand Prix practice

The Green Party co-leader says she has already received messages that her speaking out is allowing abused people to not feel alone.

'My skin has thickened' - MP Marama Davidson receives 'vile' death threats after far-right Canadian duo banned from council venues

The threats came after the MP posted a link to a story.


00:30
The mercurial Chiefs star McKenzie started and finished the move in his side’s 24-19 win over the Brumbies.

Lucky escape as the Chiefs hold on to defeat gutsy Brumbies after late comeback

The Chiefs hung on grimly to secure a five-point win in Hamilton.

00:28
The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

Distraught Brazil fans comfort each other after World Cup elimination

The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

John Armstrong: Peters has not put a foot wrong since stepping into Acting PM role

His handling of Australia's detention and deportation to NZ of criminals has stood out, our columnist writes.


00:12
The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street.

Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

The blaze spread to two other buildings and was put out in them as the house fire raged.