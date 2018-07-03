Brazilian football star Neymar not upset by criticism of his World Cup theatrics: 'my football is to dribble'

Neymar said he is not upset with critics that have made fun of his apparent theatrics during the World Cup in Russia.

At an auction organised by the Neymar Jr. institute on Thursday night (Sao Paulo local time), the striker appeared in public for the first time since Brazil was eliminated by Belgium in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Earlier, the Brazilian posted a video on Instagram similar to many others poking fun at himself for his apparently exaggerated reactions after being fouled during the World Cup.

Fans, players and former stars have criticised the Brazilian for his behaviour on the pitch in Russia.