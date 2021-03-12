Boxer Joseph Parker's next fight after claim of link to drug syndicate made public - his reputation

Over the past year or so Joseph Parker has been busy.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Publicly he’s been appearing at numerous gigs for charity, his team sending out press releases to highlight Parker’s involvement.

There’s been the Middlemore Foundation, Mental Health Foundation, the Blair Vining Invitational XV’s ‘Pack the Park’, and Duffy Books in Home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

During lockdown he posted numerous feel-good videos, created by a professional video-maker in his bubble.



Behind the scenes, Parker and his legal team have been waging a war to keep his name suppressed in relation to the trial of a drug syndicate importing methamphetamine into New Zealand from California.

Louisa Kraitzick, partner at Pead PR, believes to the outside world it could appear that the appearances and videos have been to polish his reputation in case his name came out.



On Friday it was released.

“It will only be for him and his team to know if it was done in a bid to protect his reputation,” Kraitzick says.

Despite his actions over the past year, she still believes the former world champion boxer has some work to do in the eyes of the New Zealand public.

“I think he’s got a long road to resolve for his reputation. I think it will be really important for him to be reiterating he hasn’t been charged with anything, but many Kiwis will think where there’s smoke, there’s fire, so he’s going to have to resolve that.”

Kraitzick says this exemplifies that all publicity is not good publicity.

“It can ruin careers and destroy good reputations.

“What he does next is going to be really important … He is going to have to do a lot of talking.”

The Crown alleged during the trial of three men that Parker played a role in importing methamphetamine by transporting and changing currency for the syndicate trafficking the drug.



Parker has denied all allegations and says he has never bought, supplied or consumed methamphetamine.



Name suppression was lifted at 2pm yesterday, after the Supreme Court dismissed Parker’s leave to appeal to the highest court in the land.



At 2.01pm his lawyer, Michael Heron QC, released a statement on behalf of himself and Parker, who had flown out of New Zealand on Tuesday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It reiterated police had investigated, and there was insufficient evidence to charge Parker with, and Parker had resolved to put it behind him.

“This has been going on for ages now, and it takes a toll,” Parker said.

“I haven’t been charged with anything and it doesn’t feel right that my name will be connected to matters I’ve had no chance to defend myself against.

read more Joseph Parker says he was given 'no chance to defend' himself in drug case investigation

“Things have been said about me that are quite untrue; some of them have already been proven untrue, and I was given no chance to respond at the time they were made.

“It’s caused a lot of stress and worry for myself and my family – and it just seems totally wrong. Having said that, I need to accept the decision and get on with my life. I have other fights to fight.”