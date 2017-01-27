Black Cap Mitch Santner looks to nullify Stoinis effect

The Black Caps could do little to quell Australian ace Marcus Stoinis on Monday but spinner Mitch Santner insists the side's intel was on-song.

Stoinis, 27, bashed nine boundaries and 11 sixes on his way to 146 not out at Eden Park coming within inches of single-handedly saving the ODI match for his side.

But the late diamond-duck run out of partner Josh Hazlewood put paid to those hopes, with the Kiwis winning by six runs and taking a 1-0 Chappell-Hadlee series lead.

Santner notched a respectable 44-3 with the ball in Auckland, including two stumpings, but also struggled to tame Stoinis' penchant for down-the-ground shots.

He told reporters that Stoinis' big hitting in just his second ODI came as no surprise, given his past performances in the Australian BBL.

Preventing him from repeating the trick in today's second ODI in Napier would be key to securing an unassailable 2-0 lead.

"We did our scouting on some of the new faces there, but every time you see a new player play, you can gather information," the 24-year-old Santner said.

"We obviously saw Stoinis hits a pretty good ball, he hit a few of them, so it's finding that length where we can get under his bat."

The Black Caps will head from the short straight boundary of Eden Park to the short square boundary at McLean Park today, necessitating a different approach.

Santner said bowling lengths would be fuller in Napier as the Kiwis looked to entice batsmen into hitting straight, rather than on either side.

But the Black Caps bowling attack could still be proud of what they achieved in game one, having knocked off six Australian top-order batsmen for 67 runs.

"We can take some positives from what we did at Eden Park but in saying that, different conditions here and a different surface with different boundaries," Santner said.