 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Sport


Black Cap Mitch Santner looks to nullify Stoinis effect

share

Source:

NZN

The Black Caps could do little to quell Australian ace Marcus Stoinis on Monday but spinner Mitch Santner insists the side's intel was on-song.

Mitchell Santner also says home advantage will be key to toppling an Aussie team without Steve Smith and David Warner.
Source: 1 NEWS

Stoinis, 27, bashed nine boundaries and 11 sixes on his way to 146 not out at Eden Park coming within inches of single-handedly saving the ODI match for his side.

But the late diamond-duck run out of partner Josh Hazlewood put paid to those hopes, with the Kiwis winning by six runs and taking a 1-0 Chappell-Hadlee series lead.

Santner notched a respectable 44-3 with the ball in Auckland, including two stumpings, but also struggled to tame Stoinis' penchant for down-the-ground shots.

Coach Mike Hesson is confident about the upcoming Napier Test at McLean Park.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

He told reporters that Stoinis' big hitting in just his second ODI came as no surprise, given his past performances in the Australian BBL.

Preventing him from repeating the trick in today's second ODI in Napier would be key to securing an unassailable 2-0 lead.

"We did our scouting on some of the new faces there, but every time you see a new player play, you can gather information," the 24-year-old Santner said.

"We obviously saw Stoinis hits a pretty good ball, he hit a few of them, so it's finding that length where we can get under his bat."

The Black Caps will head from the short straight boundary of Eden Park to the short square boundary at McLean Park today, necessitating a different approach.

Santner said bowling lengths would be fuller in Napier as the Kiwis looked to entice batsmen into hitting straight, rather than on either side.

But the Black Caps bowling attack could still be proud of what they achieved in game one, having knocked off six Australian top-order batsmen for 67 runs.

"We can take some positives from what we did at Eden Park but in saying that, different conditions here and a different surface with different boundaries," Santner said.

"We'll have to be very patient on a length, build pressure and get wickets that way, rather than bowl miracle balls at the start."

Related

Black Caps

01:53
Australia will once again be without stand-in captain Matthew Wade while the Black Caps are hoping Martin Guptill's absence won't be too significant.

Injuries, bigger boundaries and a neutral wicket make for interesting team selections for ODI between Black Caps and Australia
00:58
The Black Caps take on Australia at McLean Park in Napier tomorrow in their second ODI against Australia.

'There was some pretty stiff and sore bodies' - Black Caps coach confident NZ well-prepared for second ODI
02:01
Coach Mike Hesson is confident about the upcoming Napier Test at McLean Park.

Hesson not worried about Stoinis' Superman efforts despite obliterating Black Caps' bowling attack

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
A wet outfield meant a lengthy delay to the start of the second ODI between New Zealand and Australia in Napier.

LIVE: Black Caps v Australia - wet outfield threatens to ruin second ODI

00:59
2
The 23-year-old fullback was called into his coach’s office after training one day – the rest became history.

Tuivasa-Sheck admits encouragement from Warriors teammates helped him accept captaincy

3

'It was borderline dangerous' - Phoenix skipper calls out A-League officials

4
All Whites defender Sam Brotherton

All Whites defender joins EPL strugglers Sunderland

00:32
5
Aussie quick Mitchell Johnson was not happy after Scott Styris smacked him for consecutive boundaries in 2010.

Watch: Remember the last Chappell-Hadlee clash in Napier? Styris and Mitchell Johnson went grill to beak!

Messy fronts could bring heavy spells of rain to some areas

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:41
Bronson Makiri posted the video on Facebook with sarcastic commentary "that's some awesome parenting".

Watch: 'Awesome parenting!' Stunned motorist films toddler standing in car speeding down Auckland motorway

The Toyota convertible was seen travelling along Auckland's southern motorway with this two-year-old standing in the back.

00:51
The New Zealand League legend says there’s only one thing to do when someone runs at him.

'This old bull's still got a little bit in there!' Ruben Wiki taking no prisoners, 'dropping shoulder' at hearty Warriors Nines training

The New Zealand League legend says there’s only one thing to do when someone runs at him.

01:52
Dunedin beaches may soon be the first in the country to be completely off limits to drone users.

'We need to make sure we're not scaring off exceptional wildlife' - Dunedin beaches could become a no-fly zone for drones

The beaches may soon be the first in the country to be completely off limits to drone users.

02:45
QV’s Andrea Rush says people are looking for lakefront properties in places more affordable than Queenstown or Wanaka.

‘Tekapo, Twizel in the Mackenzie District are up 27 per cent’ - house prices out of main centres continue to rise

QV’s Andrea Rush says people are looking for lakefront properties in places more affordable than Queenstown or Wanaka.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ