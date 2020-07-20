Ben Stokes to miss rest of Pakistan series as he returns to NZ for family reasons

Ben Stokes will fly to New Zealand this week for family reasons and miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan.

Ben Stokes. Source: Photosport

Stokes was part of England's first test come back win against Pakistan over the weekend.

He was born in Christchurch, where his parents still live.

"He will miss England's two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday 13 August and Friday 21 August.

"The Stokes family, requests that all media respects the family's privacy at this time," said the England and Wales Cricket board in a statement.

The 28-year-old has played all four Tests so far in the English summer and captained the team in the series opener against West Indies last month.