TODAY |

Ben Stokes to miss rest of Pakistan series as he returns to NZ for family reasons

Source:  1 NEWS

Ben Stokes will fly to New Zealand this week for family reasons and miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan.

Ben Stokes. Source: Photosport

Stokes was part of England's first test come back win against Pakistan over the weekend.

He was born in Christchurch, where his parents still live.

"He will miss England's two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday 13 August and Friday 21 August.

"The Stokes family, requests that all media respects the family's privacy at this time," said the England and Wales Cricket board in a statement.

The 28-year-old has played all four Tests so far in the English summer and captained the team in the series opener against West Indies last month.

Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been added to the side in Stokes' absence.

Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
‘I love those boys’ - Blake Green defends his exit from the Warriors
2
Champions League bound Italian club after All Whites skipper Chris Wood - reports
3
Crusaders fans will have to wait for Scott Robertson's customary break dancing celebration
4
Brisbane and Tonga enforcer in Covid protocol breach after being caught up in police bikie gang raid
5
Hurricanes notch bonus point win over Chiefs after Sam Cane is knocked out
MORE FROM
Sport
MORE
00:11

Crusaders win Super Rugby Aotearoa title with thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Highlanders

Dustin Johnson emerges from a pack to lead PGA Championship

Brisbane and Tonga enforcer in Covid protocol breach after being caught up in police bikie gang raid
00:16

Lydia Ko battles through back pain to open up four-shot lead at Marathon Classic