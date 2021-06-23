Being NZ's Olympic flag bearers 'means everything' for Hirini, Bond

Black Ferns sevens captain Sarah Hirini says it means everything to be New Zealand's flag bearer alongside rower Hamish Bond for the Tokyo Olympic games.
Hirini won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio games and has become a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby.
"It means everything. I'm from a small town, a rural background ... To be able to just show the community where I'm from - the Kimbolton, Feilding community - that it's possible to represent you country doing something that you love and potentially being a flag bearer for New Zealand is something that I'll definitely be passing on," Hirini said.
Bond, meanwhile, is no stranger to the Olympics, having won back-to-back gold medals in London and Rio. He will compete in the men's eight in Tokyo.