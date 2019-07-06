TODAY |

Zion Williamson unleashes ferocious dunk in NBA Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans youngster Zion Williamson showed off why he's regarded as the next LeBron James, throwing down an impressive barrage of dunks in his side's NBA Summer League clash with the New York Knicks.

Williamson, 19, was the first pick of the 2019 NBA draft, considered to be the most exciting talent in basketball, proving why in his first Pelicans outing today.

The power forward scored 11 points in his time on court, before exiting with a knee concern.

Sadly though, the match was called off shortly into the fourth quarter, as a powerful earthquake rattled the United States.

The Pelicans next face the Washington Wizards in the NBA Summer League tomorrow. The remaining matches this afternoon have been cancelled, with no word on tomorrow's scheduled fixtures.

