Zion Williamson grabs first career double-double as Pelicans beat Celtics

Zion Williamson had 21 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Boston Celtics 123-108 for their first victory since the rookie star joined the lineup.

Jrue Holiday had 25 points, JJ Redick scored 17 and Brandon Ingram added 16 for New Orleans, which snapped a two-game slide.

Williamson played his most minutes yet in his third game back from arthroscopic knee surgery performed the day before the regular season opened. He had played the first five or so minutes of each quarter in his first two games, but the Pelicans made an adjustment to his fourth-quarter usage to allow the NBA's top overall draft choice out of Duke to be on the court for the final minutes.

It paid off. Williamson scored eight points in the final three minutes — highlighted by a dunk on a baseline cut as he was fouled — and the Pelicans pulled away.

Boston hit just 16 of its first 43 shot — including 3-of-17 shooting from 3-point range — during the first half. New Orleans took advantage, opening a 62-42 lead by halftime.

Seven Pelicans players combined for 10 3-pointers in the opening half, with Ingram, Holiday and Lonzo Ball each hitting two.

Williamson scored nine points while playing 12:26 through the first two quarters. His early highlights included an alley-oop layup on a long lob from Ball as Williamson raced down the lane in transition. He would have scored more if he hadn't missed four of his first five free throws.

New Orleans led by 23 early in the third quarter and was still up by 18 when Williamson soared to the rim over Boston's Vincent Poirier to slam back Redick's missed 3.

Soon after, Walker hit a 3 and added free throws during a 7-0 mini-run that pulled Boston to 87-79.

In the fourth quarter, Josh Hart and Redick missed consecutive breakaway layups and then Marcus Smart scored inside while being fouled by Williamson to cut it to 97-91. But Redick followed with a 3 and Williamson scored on a drive from the top of the key to make it 102-91 with 8:20 to go.