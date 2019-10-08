TODAY |

Zion Williamson announces his arrival in the NBA with vicious one-handed dunk

1 NEWS
More From
Basketball

Zion Williamson announced his arrival in the NBA with a vicious dunk in his debut for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The No.1 draft pick was less than two minutes into his debut against the Atlanta Hawks when he took a hand-off and powered his way to the bucket before finishing with a right-handed slam.

“This isn’t high school or college anymore,” Williamson said.

“You’ve got to go up strong. So I went up strong and I was able to finish.”

He finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, three steals and a trio of assists as the Pelicans beat the Hawks 133-109.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The No.1 draft pick was less than two minutes into his debut against the Atlanta Hawks when he threw down a vicious right-handed slam. Source: SKY
More From
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try
2
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
3
Dropped Kiwis forward gifted premiership ring from Roosters coach Trent Robinson
4
'And the ramens' - George Bridge the heaviest he's ever been, primed for Italy then RWC knockout stages
5
Typhoon Hagibis could see Ireland dumped out of Rugby World Cup
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

RJ Hampton shines, top scores as Breakers fall in second pre-season clash
00:36

Breakers' teen sensation RJ Hampton 'prepared to work hard' in NBL
02:53

Exclusive: Corey Webster offered Breakers over $100k of his own money to leave but was rebuffed

Corey Webster feeling unsettled after Breakers deny his request to join Turkish club