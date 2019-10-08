Zion Williamson announces his arrival in the NBA with vicious one-handed dunk

Zion Williamson announced his arrival in the NBA with a vicious dunk in his debut for the New Orleans Pelicans.
The No.1 draft pick was less than two minutes into his debut against the Atlanta Hawks when he took a hand-off and powered his way to the bucket before finishing with a right-handed slam.
“This isn’t high school or college anymore,” Williamson said.
“You’ve got to go up strong. So I went up strong and I was able to finish.”
He finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, three steals and a trio of assists as the Pelicans beat the Hawks 133-109.