Youngest person to don Tall Ferns singlet balancing Olympic qualifiers with school exams

For the first time in four years our best women basketball players will be playing on home soil.

The Tall Ferns are playing in an Olympic qualifier series against China, South Korea and the Philippines in Auckland. 

It might be the first time we get to see our best young talent take to the court at this level, but as Seven Sharp reports, it won't be the last time you hear the name Charlisse Leger-Walker.

She's just 18, and the youngest woman to play for the Tall Ferns, and the third in her family to do so. 

It's not her first taste of international competition, however, having won bronze at last year's Commonwealth Games, and represented New Zealand at age-group and 3x3 level.

She's juggling exams with international sport, and is hopeful of winning a place at a top American college, meaning life is pretty full-on.

"I do get to hang out with friends," she laughed.

"When you wanna be an international basketball player you gotta commit."

At just 18-years-old, she is having the year of her life. Source: Seven Sharp
