Youngest-ever Tall Fern follows in sister's footsteps with full scholarship to top US university

Young Tall Fern Charlisse Leger-Walker has followed in her sister's footsteps after announcing today she will be playing basketball in the US on a full-ride scholarship.

The 18-year-old confirmed this afternoon she has signed her letter of intent, accepting an offer from Washington State University to attend the Pac-12 school, where she will play under coach Kamie Ethridge and go up against some of the best teams in the country. It also happens to be sister Krystal’s alma mater.

Leger-Walker says the most important aspect of her decision was putting herself in the right environment.

“Culture to me means the people, the relationships and the vision. WSU’s culture lined up with my values, morals and what I was looking for. I was immediately intrigued by their whole dynamic,” Leger-Walker said.

“It’s also very exciting because WSU will be going into the season with a fresh start – with new coaches, a new vision and new recruits coming in.

“I loved the idea of being able to be a part of something new, special and a history that will be made with this team. I believe in the programme and the vision they have.”

The guard fielded several offers but says she didn’t seriously consider them until she’d finished her final year at St Peter’s School in Cambridge where she was also a head prefect.

On her journey to finding her final destination in the US, Leger-Walker visited WSU along with Columbia University and Santa Clara University.

She said it was tough to make a final decision with a number of other choices offering fantastic opportunities, but ultimately she couldn’t look past the coaching on offer in Washington.

“Throughout the entire recruiting process there were a lot of schools that really appealed to me, whether it was because of basketball, academia, the campus or the people. It did get a little bit overwhelming but, with the support of the people around me, I managed to focus on what was really important to me.

“I love the staff at WSU and what they have planned for the future. Coach E [Kamie Ethridge] has coached multiple USA teams and also won an Olympic gold medal as a player for USA.

“She has many accolades but what I love best about her is that she demands the best from her players and pushes them out of their comfort zones with good intention.”

Leger-Walker is wanting to study environmental science and business, with the goal of merging the two fields together.

The global outbreak of Covid-19 has been disruptive for US colleges, however Leger-Walker says she is regularly communicating with her future team and coaches, who have equipped her with various programmes and workouts to make sure she’s ready to go when the US season resumes.

Prior to today’s announcement, Leger-Walker made history at the 2018 Commonwealth Games when where she became the youngest player ever to play for the New Zealand Tall Ferns at 16-years-old.

On the Gold Coast, the youngster averaged 11.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game and was the joint-top scorer with 18 points in the bronze medal game against Canada.

Since then, she has also played for the Tall Ferns at the 2019 William Jones Cup where they finished runners-up, played all five games at 2019 FIBA Asia Cup in India and played all three games at 2019 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Auckland.