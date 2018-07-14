 

Young Lakers star Lonzo Ball to undergo knee surgery, unsure extent of recovery time

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Tuesday, the team announced.

The team will provide an update after surgery is complete but no further details were offered.

Yahoo Sports reported at the end of June that Ball had a torn meniscus in his left knee but was expected to be ready in time for training camp.

Per the report, Ball was diagnosed with the injury at the end of the regular season and had gone through various healing processes.

ESPN reported on June 11 that Ball had a platelet-rich plasma shot in the knee earlier this offseason, one of a few methods he has attempted in order to get fully healthy after missing the final eight games of the season.

The Lakers have yet to confirm a meniscus tear, and this is the first mention of any surgical procedure from the team or from media reports.

Ball had problems with the knee during his rookie season, missing a total of 30 games with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a bruised knee, as well as a sprained shoulder.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds as a rookie.

General manager Rob Pelinka said earlier this week he expects Ball, who turns 21 in late October, to compete with veteran signee Rajon Rondo for the starting point guard job this season.

