'You have to mess up' - Philosophical Steven Adams believes testing times for Thunder only making star-studded team stronger

Steven Adams believes his star-studded team is finally starting to live up to their pre-season expectations but noted he feels the Oklahoma City Thunder's early season struggle was needed.

The Kiwi star couldn't be stopped in the Thunder's 133-96 win.
Source: SKY

Adams, who has played his entire four-year career with the Thunder, and reigning MVP Russell Westbrook were given two all-star teammates in the off-season in the form of Paul George and Carmelo Anthony - additions many thought would see them challenge for a top spot alongside reigning champions Golden State Warriors.

But the team struggled early on and currently only sit fifth in the Western Conference on a record of 21 wins, 17 losses.

Adams isn't worried though, stating the situation is all part of the process.

You have to mess up," he told Bleacher Report.

"It's all the mistakes. You have to fail first. Once you get all that down, you understand a player a lot more and your team a lot more."

Adams believes that while the team recruited two offensive powerhouses in the offseason, it is defence that will make the difference as the second half of the NBA season nears.

"Wins will come easier the more we understand the transition from our defense," he said.

"Those make the game a thousand percent easier," Adams says. "More deflections, steals. Capitalize on those."

