'It worked so I'll claim it' - Steven Adams at self-deprecating best assessing his clutch play in OKC's win over Bulls

Source:  1 NEWS

The one-liners keep coming from Steven Adams after his clutch play from the free throw line helped the Thunder secure a huge comeback win today.

The OKC centre pulled off two clutch plays from the line in the dying seconds of the big comeback win over the Bulls. Source: twitter.com/maddie_m_lee

After trailing the Bulls by 26 points, Adams put the Thunder in front by sinking a free throw to make it 107-106.

The big Kiwi then appeared to miss the second free throw deliberately, before ripping down the rebound, allowing Chris Paul to add two more free throws in the final five seconds.

Speaking after the victory OKC's Steven Adams said he "absolutely sh*t my pants" as he missed the second free throw.

The Thunder beat Chicago after coming down from 26 points in Oklahoma City. Source: SKY

Adams said after the game he was not trying to miss the second shot.

“If there’s one thing I know how to do well mate, it’s miss a free throw,” he said, much to the amusement of the team’s beat writers.

“Honestly, I wasn’t (trying to miss), I was trying to redeem myself a little but anyway it worked out so I’ll claim it, tell them calculate it, calculate it mate.”

Adams finished with nine points and 11 rebounds in the game where Paul led the Thunder to victory with 30 points, including five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

