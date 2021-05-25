WNBA coach suspended, fined for mid-game comment about Aussie star's weight

Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has been fined NZ$13,850 and suspended for one game by the WNBA for making a disparaging remark to a referee yesterday about the weight of Las Vegas Aces post player Liz Cambage.

Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage tries to get a shot off. Source: Associated Press

In a social media post following the Aces' 72-65 loss to the Sun yesterday, Cambage said Miller showed a lack of respect. The coach, while arguing whether a call should have gone the Sun’s way, told the official she weighed 300 pounds.

“I will never let a man disrespect me," Cambage said in her Instagram post.

Miller issued a statement this morning apologising to Cambage and the Aces.

“I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight," he wrote. "I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologise to Liz and the entire Aces organisation. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this."

Miller said he has spoken with Cambage's agent and the Aces' general manager. The veteran coach said in a media session later Monday evening that he was disappointed in himself

“As a leader, words matter. It was inappropriate," he said. "In a league where we empower women, and I’ve spent 31 years empowering women, (those words were) just not acceptable.”

The league announced the fine and suspension Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-8 player said she weighs 235 pounds and is proud of her size. She said Miller's comment was far different from the usual player-to-player trash talk.

“For a coach on another team to be yelling like protected abuse, ‘cause we can’t do nothing back, it's just crazy to me,” she said.