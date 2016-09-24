Wildcats dump Breakers out of NBL by defeating Melbourne

 

The Perth Wildcats will feature in the NBL finals series for the 31st straight year after a dramatic 96-94 win over Melbourne United.

Breakers' Mika Vukona on the bench

Breakers' Mika Vukona on the bench

Guard Casey Prather scored 26 points in the victory on Sunday to maintain the Wildcats' long postseason streak, eliminating the New Zealand Breakers in the process.

Bryce Cotton made a pair of free-throws with three seconds remaining to ice the game for Perth, while Matty Knight and James McKay each recorded double-digit points and rebounds.

Melbourne imports Josh Boone and Casper Ware each finished with 27 points, while Chris Goulding made six three-pointers in his 21-point haul.

Looking to finish the season in style, Goulding opened the match with a triple and hit three-of-four for the term, Josh Boone's tip-in at the buzzer giving the home side a 29-21 lead after one quarter.

But the Wildcats responded with consecutive baskets to start the second term and cut Melbourne's lead to one point at the main break.

Goulding had 15 first-half points while Boone had 14 points and eight boards.

Ware found his range after half time as he reeled off seven straight points for Melbourne but Perth steadied, with Knight putting the visitors ahead from the free throw line midway through the third quarter.

Perth took a 69-65 lead into the final quarter then made the decisive break with a Jesse Wagstaff triple and McKay's strong dunk over Goulding giving them a nine-point lead with four minutes to play.

Ware, Goulding and David Andersen hit from long range late to keep Melbourne in the fight but Perth made their foul shots to seal victory.

