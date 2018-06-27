Wife of Breakers star takes aim at US girls who propositioned her husband and his teammate using their 'Instagram handles'

The wife of Breakers star Tom Abercrombie has jokingly taken aim at two US girls who unsuccessfully propositioned her husband and his teammate by leaving their "Instagram handles" at his Oklahoma City hotel room.

Monique Abercrombie took to twitter to give the girls a "shout out" for targeting the Breakers while they were in OKC to face the Thunder, but she said they picked the wrong duo.

“You probably picked the two most boring and only married men on the team who drink cups of tea,” Abercrombie wrote in her post.