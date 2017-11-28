'We've got a few days up our sleeve' – Breakers stars return after international break

Having had two weeks off due to the ANBL's World Cup qualifying window, the Breakers are gearing up for a return to the court - minus some of their Tall Blacks stars.

The likes of Mika Vukona, Tom Abercrombie all travelled to and from Hong Kong for the Tall Blacks' latest World Cup qualifier, returning to training today ahead of Friday's clash with rivals, the Perth Wildcats.

If that wasn't enough, the Breakers then face a difficult challenge away to the Brisbane Bulletts on Sunday leaving several squad members' workloads to be managed, although the team are ready for the challenge, star player Kirk Penney says.

"It's different," he told 1 NEWS.

"But I think there's been a lot of thought that's gone into it to manage everyone - both with the Tall Blacks and those that stay here.

The rigorous demands of such a hectic travel schedule has obviously affected the way that the team prepare, although the players in question will be given time to recover.

"We'll still wait and wee," assistant coach Judd Flavel said.