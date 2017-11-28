 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


'We've got a few days up our sleeve' – Breakers stars return after international break

share

Guy Heveldt 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Having had two weeks off due to the ANBL's World Cup qualifying window, the Breakers are gearing up for a return to the court - minus some of their Tall Blacks stars.

The team returned to training after several players featured for the Tall Blacks in Hong Kong.
Source: 1 NEWS

The likes of Mika Vukona, Tom Abercrombie all travelled to and from Hong Kong for the Tall Blacks' latest World Cup qualifier, returning to training today ahead of Friday's clash with rivals, the Perth Wildcats.

If that wasn't enough, the Breakers then face a difficult challenge away to the Brisbane Bulletts on Sunday leaving several squad members' workloads to be managed, although the team are ready for the challenge, star player Kirk Penney says.

"It's different," he told 1 NEWS.

"But I think there's been a lot of thought that's gone into it to manage everyone - both with the Tall Blacks and those that stay here.

The rigorous demands of such a hectic travel schedule has obviously affected the way that the team prepare, although the players in question will be given time to recover.

"We'll still wait and wee," assistant coach Judd Flavel said.

"We've got a few days up our sleeve, so we'll let our health team and physio have a look at that."

Related

Guy Heveldt

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:49
1
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Referee Matt Cecchin overlooked for World Cup final after Tonga controversy

00:42
2
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

Watch: Jubilant welcome for Mate Ma'a Tonga on arrival in Nuku'alofa as cops struggle to clear way for players' bus

01:29
3
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

00:51
4
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

00:47
5
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:42
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

Watch: Jubilant welcome for Mate Ma'a Tonga on arrival in Nuku'alofa as cops struggle to clear way for players' bus

Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

00:23
Timi Te Maipi was protesting Gallagher Group CEO's comments that the Treaty of Waitangi is a farce.

Watch: KKK robe-wearing Waikato-Tainui kaumatua stands in protest over 'racist' remarks outside Gallagher Group's Hamilton office

The incident came after Sir William Gallagher said the Treaty of Waitangi was a farce in a business speech.


00:35
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

National's Paula Bennett was trying to tease out more about the unreleased document.

01:09
The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with New Zealand.

Watch: 'Our heartiest congratulations' - Jacinda Ardern wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'many years of happiness'

The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 