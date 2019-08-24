TODAY |

'We've done a lot of learning' – Tall Blacks shaping nicely for World Cup, says Corey Webster

1 NEWS
More From
Basketball

The Tall Blacks have touched down in China, going through the final stages of preparation for next month's Basketball World Cup.

Having departed Australia after back-to-back losses to Canada, Paul Henare's side have arrived in China, where they'll open their Basketball World Cup campaign against Brazil on September 2 NZT.

Speaking after his side's arrival, star Corey Webster says that the Tall Blacks have taken the lessons that they needed to from their Canadian losses, looking forward to the rest of their World Cup preparation.

"We have done a lot of learning, and we still have a lot to go," Webster said.

"The teams that we're coming up against are great teams, Brazil, Montenegro and Greece - they're really tough teams.

"We've still got a lot to learn, but we're a group that learns fast and on the fly.

"We prepare ourselves well for games, study other teams and scout them, know what they're doing.

"I think we'll be good by September 2 when our first game is."

The Tall Blacks will play three final World Cup warm-ups, taking on France, Serbia and Italy in China over the coming week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand have arrived in China for their final World Cup preparations. Source: Tall Blacks
More From
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Programming Work Time. Programmer Typing New Lines of HTML Code. Laptop and Hand Closeup. Working Time. Web Design Business Concept.
Six men arrested in Australian Esports match fixing raids
3
A sit-down interview with the couple came out on the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks facing the Warriors.
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
4
Stephen Kearney has told Cameron George to leave comments on the team to him after the CEO threatened to sack players who didn't put in.
Stephen Kearney sends stern message to Warriors boss after comments about players' efforts - 'That's my job'
5
James OConnor. Australian Wallabies Captain's Run at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of the Bledisloe Cup game this weekend. Friday 16 August 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Just two halfbacks and five loose forwards named in Wallabies' RWC squad
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
00:50
The American teen sensation will play for the Breakers this season.

Breakers' new recruit RJ Hampton settling in to Kiwi life: 'Everyone's so nice here'
02:15
Kenny McFadden's Five-Star Basketball programme will help Kiwi players into American colleges.

Steven Adams' mentor out to find NZ's next basketball superstar: 'You never know where that player can be'
00:36
Sam Tarrell of Hoop Brothers detailed the significance of Hampton choosing NZ over College basketball.

RJ Hampton's Breakers signing a 'game changer' says US scout
01:20
The 18-year-old turned down the chance to play at an American university to head to NZ.

'I want to win' - RJ Hampton aiming for success with Breakers