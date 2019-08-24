'We've done a lot of learning' – Tall Blacks shaping nicely for World Cup, says Corey Webster

The Tall Blacks have touched down in China, going through the final stages of preparation for next month's Basketball World Cup.

Having departed Australia after back-to-back losses to Canada, Paul Henare's side have arrived in China, where they'll open their Basketball World Cup campaign against Brazil on September 2 NZT.

Speaking after his side's arrival, star Corey Webster says that the Tall Blacks have taken the lessons that they needed to from their Canadian losses, looking forward to the rest of their World Cup preparation.

"We have done a lot of learning, and we still have a lot to go," Webster said.

"The teams that we're coming up against are great teams, Brazil, Montenegro and Greece - they're really tough teams.

"We've still got a lot to learn, but we're a group that learns fast and on the fly.

"We prepare ourselves well for games, study other teams and scout them, know what they're doing.

"I think we'll be good by September 2 when our first game is."