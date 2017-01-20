Westbrook vows revenge after brutal cheap shot by Warriors' bigman: 'I'm gonna get his ass back – straight up'

Russell Westbrook says he's going to get revenge on Golden State centre Zaza Pechulia after Pechulia committed a rough flagrant foul on the OKC star in last night's 121-100 win to the Warriors.

Pechulia shoved Westbrook and stood over him after the Thunder guard fell to the court.

Westbrook said post-match he would get revenge on the Georgian.

"I'm gonna get his ass back - straight up."