Westbrook vows revenge after brutal cheap shot by Warriors' bigman: 'I'm gonna get his ass back – straight up'

Russell Westbrook says he's going to get revenge on Golden State centre Zaza Pechulia after Pechulia committed a rough flagrant foul on the OKC star in last night's 121-100 win to the Warriors.
Pechulia shoved Westbrook and stood over him after the Thunder guard fell to the court.
Westbrook said post-match he would get revenge on the Georgian.
"I'm gonna get his ass back - straight up."
Westbrook notched his 21st triple-double of the season in the loss with 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists.
