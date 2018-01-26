 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Westbrook terrorises Wizards with sensational runaway dunks, leads Thunder to sixth straight win

share

Source:

Associated Press

Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 46 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 121-112 today for their sixth straight victory.

Oklahoma City Thunder's guard Russell Westbrook dunks in front of Washington Wizards' forward Otto Porter Jr during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Thunder's guard Russell Westbrook dunks in front of Washington Wizards' forward Otto Porter Jr during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

Source: Associated Press

Westbrook made 19 of 29 field goals in one of his most efficient shooting performances of the season.

Paul George scored 18 points and Steven Adams added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which has won 20 of 28 after an 8-12 start.

The Thunder shot 52 per cent from the field.

Bradley Beal scored 41 points and Markieff Morris added 20 for the Wizards, who committed 23 turnovers.

The Thunder took a 54-40 lead into halftime, but Washington trimmed their deficit to a point in the third quarter before the Thunder rallied.

Raymond Felton hit back-to-back three-pointers to put the Thunder up 10, and Oklahoma City led 82-74 at the end of the period.

A powerful right-handed jam by Westbrook gave the Thunder a 92-85 lead in the fourth, and a steal by George led to a dunk by Westbrook that put Oklahoma City up 99-89 with just under seven minutes to play.

Westbrook punctuated his performance with a two-handed breakaway jam with about a minute remaining.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Oklahoma City Thunder's guard Russell Westbrook dunks in front of Washington Wizards' forward Otto Porter Jr during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Westbrook terrorises Wizards with sensational runaway dunks, leads Thunder to sixth straight win

00:45
2
Henry will be a mentor for the coaches and players for the upcoming NPC season.

Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry joins Auckland coaching staff as mentor

00:15
3
Adams was given a technical foul for kicking Washington’s Bradley Beal in the privates.

Ouch! Steven Adams nails rival in the groin with accidental boot, cops technical foul


00:45
4
The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.

'Joshua takes him out inside four or five rounds' - former opponent backs UK champ over Kiwi Joseph Parker

5
Firebirds' Tom Blundell bats during the Wellington's match against the Central Stags Burger King Super Smash cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday the 14 January 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Black Caps axe Glenn Phillips, call-up Wellington's Tom Blundell for T20 decider

01:57
UN specialists are in Auckland meeting with pacific health leaders desperate to eliminate the rapidly increasing number of cases.

Hopes new app will help Pacific nations battling dengue fever

In Samoa five people have died and there’s been more than 1700 cases in a current dengue outbreak.

01:27
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Weekend looking very warm with isolated showers for some

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:28
Two orcas were spotted yesterday at Enclosure Bay, much to the surprise of two young youngsters who were in the water at the time.

Raw: New video shows youngsters yelling in terror off Waiheke Island as pair of orca whales swim past

Two orcas were spotted yesterday at Enclosure Bay, much to the surprise of two youngsters who were in the water at the time.

00:33
The PM has responded to the #KnitForJacinda movement, saying she’d love for people to donate to others and send her a pic.

Watch: Beaming Jacinda Ardern says she's 'incredibly happy' with #KnitForJacinda online drive

The PM was all praise for Kiwis' generosity as the knitting drive grows stronger online to help disadvantaged mums and babies.


00:41
Paul was condemned for filming a dead body in Japan’s “Suicide Forest”.

Logan Paul returns to YouTube after global backlash against 'Suicide Forest' video which got him suspended

"I'm here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 