Westbrook terrorises Wizards with sensational runaway dunks, leads Thunder to sixth straight win

Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 46 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 121-112 today for their sixth straight victory.

Thunder's guard Russell Westbrook dunks in front of Washington Wizards' forward Otto Porter Jr during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. Source: Associated Press

Westbrook made 19 of 29 field goals in one of his most efficient shooting performances of the season.

Paul George scored 18 points and Steven Adams added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which has won 20 of 28 after an 8-12 start.

The Thunder shot 52 per cent from the field.

Bradley Beal scored 41 points and Markieff Morris added 20 for the Wizards, who committed 23 turnovers.

The Thunder took a 54-40 lead into halftime, but Washington trimmed their deficit to a point in the third quarter before the Thunder rallied.

Raymond Felton hit back-to-back three-pointers to put the Thunder up 10, and Oklahoma City led 82-74 at the end of the period.

A powerful right-handed jam by Westbrook gave the Thunder a 92-85 lead in the fourth, and a steal by George led to a dunk by Westbrook that put Oklahoma City up 99-89 with just under seven minutes to play.