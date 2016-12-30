 

'Westbrook is gone!' OKC star ejected by referees for backchat in heavy loss to Memphis

FOX Sports Oklahoma

Marc Gasol scored 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of Russell Westbrook's ejection, dominating the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 114-80 victory this afternoon.

The Thunder playmaker didn't agree with the refs decision to reset the shot clock but their patience grew thin very quickly.
Westbrook, the NBA's leading scorer at 31.7 points per game, scored 21 before he was tossed midway through the third quarter when he was whistled for two quick technicals. At that point, Memphis already held a double-digit lead that reached 37 points in the fourth quarter.

Zach Randolph added 21 points for the Grizzlies. He and Gasol both grabbed eight rebounds.

Memphis reserve Troy Daniels shot 6 of 8 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter and scored all 22 of his points in the final period.

Enes Kanter had 19 for the Thunder, and Alex Abrines scored 10 as Oklahoma City set a season low for points. Westbrook had five rebounds and no assists.

The loss snapped Oklahoma City's four-game winning streak, while Memphis ended a two-game skid.

The Thunder never got the Memphis lead under double digits in the second half and by the midway point of the fourth, Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan had pulled his starters.

Westbrook took his exit earlier in the half.

Memphis already had built the lead to 61-45 and weathered a small Thunder rally to open the second half when Westbrook left after the two technical fouls.

Memphis was never threatened after that.

The Grizzlies used a burst of momentum from Randolph, who scored nine quick points when he entered the game in the first half. Gasol had 14 points in the half.

Westbrook had 19 points in the first two quarters but committed the bulk of the Thunder's 11 turnovers in the half.

The miscues and Memphis shooting 49 percent compared to 32 percent for Oklahoma City led to the Grizzlies increasing their lead to as many as 17 before carrying a 55-39 lead into the break.

