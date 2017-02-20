 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Westbrook, Durant feud overshadows record breaking NBA All-Star clash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The former teammates stole the spotlight as the Western conference overcame the Eastern conference 192-182.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Boult sold for NZ$1.04m at the 2017 Indian Premier League auction.

IPL auction: Trent Boult goes for over $1m, Anderson $207,000

04:00
2
Read's former teammate visited his Canterbury backyard – where he happily does some weeding when not training.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read: 'It's tough after a loss mowing your lawns around the neighbourhood'

00:29
3
Boult sold for NZ$1.04m at the 2017 Indian Premier League auction.

Watch: The moment Trent Boult becomes NZ cricket's newest millionaire

00:37
4
Mitchell Karpik has played for both NZ Schoolboys and the Baby Blacks, but has still looked into representing Poland.

'I'd like to play here first!' Promising Chiefs star could become first Polish All Black

5
Seta Tamanivalu attacks

Crusaders to shift Seta Tamanivalu from centre to wing

02:57
Paul Askin spoke at Steve Askin's funeral today where his son's coffin was decorated with SAS insignia.

'He lived a full life, a life cut short' - decorated war hero, Steve Askin, farewelled in emotionally-charged Christchurch funeral

More than $30,000 has been raised on Givealittle for the family of Steve Askin.

02:06
Phil Goff has proposed implementing the so-called living wage for over 2000 Auckland Council employees.

Video: $5 pay rise on the horizon for Auckland, Wellington council staff

A new "living wage" incentive for council staff is a blessing for the likes of Wellington parking warden Fuifui Anae.

01:09
TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

Grab the sunglasses and rejoice – better weather is here!

TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

02:03
The Maori and Mana parties will fight the election as allies after years of tension and fighting.

Hone Harawira signals foreshore and seabed fight back on as he stands in Maori seat

Mana and the Maori Party are joining forces to try to win back the Maori seats they lost at the 2014 election.

04:00
Read's former teammate visited his Canterbury backyard – where he happily does some weeding when not training.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read: 'It's tough after a loss mowing your lawns around the neighbourhood'

Read's former teammate visited his Canterbury backyard – where he happily does some weeding when not training.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ