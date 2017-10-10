 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


'We're a team they feel confident against' - Melbourne United want to stop Breakers’ NBL dominance

share

Source:

AAP

NBL ladder-leaders Melbourne are out to smash the perception they're New Zealand's bunnies and it starts with Friday night's clash at Hisense Arena where a win will help secure them a home final.

Tom Abercrombie. Sky City Breakers v Cairns Taipans. ANBL Basketball League. Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 8 October 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Tom Abercrombie in action for the Breakers against Cairns Taipans at Spark Arena in Auckland.

Source: Photosport

Melbourne already have a generic finals berth locked down and face an ideal warm-up with two games against the Breakers this weekend including Sunday on the road in Auckland.

They need just two more wins from their final four matches - with one of them over New Zealand - to ensure they finish atop the ladder and get home court advantage throughout the post-season.

But the Breakers have won their past 10 of 11 against United and are the only team Melbourne hasn't beaten this season.

Melbourne coach Dean Vickerman acknowledges the one-sided record and says they'll be doing all they can to get the upper-hand going into the playoffs.

"It's a team that's over a period of time United have had their battles with," he said today.

"They walk into playing us and they feel like they're going to get the win.

"We're a team they feel confident against and to change that we're going to have to make sure the physicality is there."

United have been flying with 11 wins from their past 12 matches, the 17-point loss to New Zealand the sole blemish.

Vickerman however faces a tough decision with star import Casey Prather returning from a dislocated elbow.

Former NBA small forward Carrick Felix has proved an ideal replacement in those 11 wins.

Vickerman said Prather was a "work in progress" but he could see him playing a role in the finals.

"If he ticks all the boxes, he will play. He got through a good part of practice today and took some bumps on it and could weather that.

"We are getting him back into game shape but you look at the other side of it and we have won 11 out of 12 with Carrick in there and that's pretty important as well."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Joshua and Parker are set to fight on March 31 in Cardiff.

'I hope he's fit' - Anthony Joshua warns Joseph Parker not to get dropped in early rounds and disappoint public


00:47
2
Spencer infamously flipped the bird to the Christchurch crowd in 2004 when the Blues beat the Crusaders 38-29.

'Come on Sav don't bring them up' – Blues legend Carlos Spencer on facing old foes the Crusaders

3
Tom Abercrombie. Sky City Breakers v Cairns Taipans. ANBL Basketball League. Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 8 October 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

'We're a team they feel confident against' - Melbourne United want to stop Breakers’ NBL dominance

01:26
4
Spencer says he still backs his footy skills at 42-years-old.

Watch: 'When do I ever keep it simple, mate?!' King Carlos hoping to turn back the clock with razzle-dazzle plays at Brisbane 10s

00:20
5
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

01:09
Kingi Tairua was at the front of the march, which involved about a dozen protesters.

Ngapuhi elder led away after small protest at Waitangi

Kingi Taurua had led a hikoi of about a dozen protesters on to the Marae, which at the time was hosting a church service.

01:39
Chief climate scientist Dr Sam Dean says the chances of storms like last month’s happening simply through natural variation is very low.

'This is just so unusual' - Big January storms due to climate change, NIWA scientist says

High sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea have contributed to the power of the storms, he said.

03:31
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

1 NEWS' Political Editor says there is a "different vibe" and "it's more solemn, more serious."

02:09
Crayfish number are declining in the Hauraki Gulf, known as the CRA2 region, which extends from Pakiri through to the East Cape.

'Functionally extinct' - Fishing advocacy group want to see crayfish put before profit due to declining numbers

Crayfish numbers are declining in the Hauraki Gulf and they're being described as "functionally extinct".


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 