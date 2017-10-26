 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


'We're not really focused on placings' - Breakers keep attention on opponents, not results in charge to NBL playoffs

share

Source:

NZN

Consecutive losses to the Adelaide 36ers have failed to deter the New Zealand Breakers from sticking to their tried-and-true for Friday's Australian NBL rematch, coach Paul Henare says.

Tom Abercrombie. Sky City Breakers v Cairns Taipans. ANBL Basketball League. Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 8 October 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Tom Abercrombie of the New Zealand Breakers.

Source: Photosport

The Breakers have fallen twice to the 36ers this month, with a 95-92 defeat in Adelaide followed up by a 90-75 humbling at home.

Following the latter loss, Henare chewed out his players for what he labelled a "soft" final quarter - but felt they were back on track ahead of Friday's game.

They've since secured an encouraging 98-95 win over the Sydney Kings, reclaiming top spot in the ANBL, and had time to polish their game.

Henare expected a much-improved showing from his troops, who have lost four matches from six after their early-season winning run of nine games.

"Calling out guys isn't (sending) a message, it's just making a point - and these guys are quite highly motivated themselves anyway," Henare said.

"They responded well with a good performance on the road against Sydney, and now we look to shift focus again.

"The last time we played (Adelaide), we played three quarters of really good basketball and couldn't close the game out - that's one reason why I know the guys are really looking forward to this one."

With Round 11 done and dusted, first place on the ANBL ladder appears a three-horse race between Henare's Breakers, the Perth Wildcats and Melbourne United.

Yet if Henare saw it that way, he kept it to himself.

"We're not really focused on placings - just trying to focus on playing good basketball and we feel we're starting to make a bit of progress," Henare said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:47
1
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


00:25
2
With just two balls left in their innings, Jono Wells decided to do something special.

Amazing helmet vision captures BBL slugger launch gargantuan 104m six onto SCG roof in Strikers' narrow win over Sixers

00:29
3
The OKC star was on fire in the 124-107 win against Toronto.

Watch: Steven Adams leaves commentators speechless with epic dunk against Raptors

00:54
4
The Duco Events boss says Parker has a mental edge over Joshua.

Anthony Joshua 'making a big mistake' in agreeing Parker bout - David Higgins on title unification fight

01:43
5
Runners up Comanche have lodged a protest after the finish of the annual race.

Wild Oats XI stripped of Sydney to Hobart crown

04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers

It came after the news six young farmers had lost their lives recently.

00:25

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

While date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the big arguing point of a share in revenue has been agreed on.

00:31
After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today.

1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.

03:37
As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master's Degree, his family finally feel settled into life as Kiwis.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 