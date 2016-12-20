 

Basketball


'We're in a bit of limbo': Coach admits Corey Webster may never wear Breakers jersey again

Breakers boss Paul Henare admits he's uncertain if guard Corey Webster will ever wear the NBL side's colours again.

Webster appeared at the North Shore District Court this morning on an assault charge which occurred late last month in an Auckland bar.
Webster, 28, was hit with fresh charges on Tuesday for his alleged role in an early-morning Auckland bar incident, including assault and assault with intent to injure.

He appeared again in court this morning, having already been placed on indefinite injury leave by the Breakers to recuperate from niggling injuries.

He was remanded on bail until February 1.

Henare told reporters the club would let the case play out in court before acting, but couldn't confirm Webster would stay on.

The Breakers had been surprised by the extra charges laid against their star man, given his version of events and protestations of innocence.

He is yet to enter a plea in court.

"Things may change in terms of how that case plays out for him, (but) until then we're in a bit of limbo," Henare said.

"Nothing changes from our point of view in terms of what Corey has told us, and right from the start he's come in and said he's innocent."

