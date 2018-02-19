'We won't shut up and dribble' - LeBron James caught up in heated debate with US reporter over Trump comments

LeBron James says he will not stick to sports.

The Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star reiterated his determination to speak out on social issues and the nation's political climate Saturday during media availability for the NBA All-Star Game.

James says he "will definitely not shut up and dribble" because he realizes the weight that his words carry in the face of injustice.

James spoke publicly after Fox News host Laura Ingraham criticized him and fellow star Kevin Durant for prior comments about social issues. James previously responded with an Instagram post containing similar sentiments.

"Must they run their mouths like that? Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously," she said on her show.

"Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in Lebron for kids. This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball.

"Oh, and Lebron and Kevin, you’re great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself, or as someone once said, shut up and dribble."

James was backed by All-Stars Stephen Curry and Durant, who believe athletes have a unique opportunity to advocate for positive social change.

Since hearing James' decision to continue expressing his opinions, Ingraham has extended an invitation to James to come on her show.