Basketball


'We want to play a faster pace' - Breakers sign American quickster Armani Moore for new style of play

The New Zealand Breakers have filled their first import slot for the next NBL season by contracting American small forward Armani Moore.

Tom Abercrombie. Sky City Breakers v Cairns Taipans. ANBL Basketball League. Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 8 October 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Tom Abercrombie in action for the Breakers against Cairns Taipans at Spark Arena in Auckland.

Source: Photosport

Former University of Tennessee player Moore will be a good fit, according to new Breakers coach Kevin Braswell.

"We want to play at a faster pace, he will help a lot with this because he's a very good rebounder for his size, and can start our fast breaks well," Braswell said.

The 24-year-old, who has played in Poland and Germany, has signed a one-year deal.

The Breakers have contracted nine players for 2018-19, with two import spots still available.

