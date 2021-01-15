'We know what James is capable of' - Sean Marks on masterminding trade that gets Harden to Brooklyn Nets

New Zealand general manager of the Brooklyn Nets, Sean Marks is confident the price his team paid to acquire from MVP and All-NBA first teamer James Harden is worth every cent.

On Thursday Marks masterminded a four-team trade to take on Harden.

The Nets were forced to give up their young core and a whole host of future draft picks to secure the services of the man Harden, they like to call "The Beard".

"We know what James is capable of on the court - we’ve seen that. When you are bringing in an MVP First-NBA team-calibre player, he knows what he is capable of doing," Marks told brooklynnets.com.

The challenge for new head coach Steve Nash and his staff - which includes Harden's former Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni - is to make the NBA's newest "big three" of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Harden work on the court.

"I think, when you have a group that is willing to sacrifice, play hard, and play together on the court - and they already have a prior relationship to this - that will certainly help here," he says.

With one championship as a player, one as a coach, Marks is now chasing one as a GM.

"We are all looking for that common goal as well and that is to be the last team standing."