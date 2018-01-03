 

Basketball


'We have the group to turn that around' - Breakers look to return to winning ways after Christmas break

The Breakers are hoping to re-discover their winning mojo against the Cairns Taipans in Auckland on Sunday, after a dreadful end to 2017.

The side face Cairns on Sunday in a bid to reignite their ANBL season.
Having rocketed to the top of the ANBL ladder, at one point with nine consecutive wins, the Breakers form dipped somewhat towards the end of last year, losing five of their last seven matches.

However, with the team returning from a break over the festive period, coach Paul Henare is confident that his side will return to winning ways sooner rather than later.

"It's just something that's happened that we have to try and turn that thing around," he said.

"We still have the group to be able to turn that around and rediscover some of that form that we were playing with."

Henare also said that having his side out of action, rather than on international duty, was a positive ahead of their return.

"We were still able to stay together as a team - and get on the practice floor as a team, rather than guys being off on international duty and guys working out here on their own."

The Breakers host Cairns at Spark Arena on Sunday. 

