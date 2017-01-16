'We will evaluate him' - OKC star Steven Adams suffers nasty head knock

Kiwi bigman Steven Adams took a heavy fall early in the third quarter of Oklahoma City Thunder's win over the Sacramento Kings last night.

The OKC centre went up to contest a rebound, lost his footing on landing and hit his head hard on the court.

He eventually headed to the locker room in his side's 122-118 win over the Kings.

He was evaluated for a concussion and didn't return to the court for the rest of the match.

Thunder's coach Billy Donovan is unsure whether Adams will be fit to play in this afternoon's match against the LA Clippers.

"We will evaluate him (Adams) with some testing to find out where he's at," said Donovan.